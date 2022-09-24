Photo gallery: Creekside beats Mandarin in Game of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Creekside visited Mandarin in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in this photo gallery.
Click through the images above to see game action and crowd shots from the Knights’ 37-27 win.
To read about the game, check out our Football Friday game story here.
Television coverage
Game of the Week: Creekside 37, Mandarin 27
All star of the night: Creekside’s Sean Ashenfelder
Play of the Night: Brunswick’s William Heck
Super 10: How our top 10 teams fared in Week 5
Football Friday: Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21
Football Friday: Nease 27, Orange Park 12
Football Friday: White 34, Riverside 0*
Football Friday: Ponte Vedra 34, Menendez 12
Football Friday: Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20
Football Friday: Middleburg 35, Ribault 20
Football Friday: Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37
Football Friday: Episcopal 42, NFEI 12
Football Friday: Bishop Kenny 35, West Nassau 0
Football Friday: Tocoi Creek 26, Clay 21
Football Friday: Trinity Christian 43, Columbia 30
Football Friday: Beachside 42, Ridgeview 15
Football Friday: Baldwin 27, Parker 14