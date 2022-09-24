Photo gallery: Creekside beats Mandarin in Game of the Week

Creekside visited Mandarin in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week and beat the Mustangs 37-27.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Creekside visited Mandarin in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in this photo gallery.

Click through the images above to see game action and crowd shots from the Knights’ 37-27 win.

To read about the game, check out our Football Friday game story here.

Television coverage

Game of the Week: Creekside 37, Mandarin 27

All star of the night: Creekside’s Sean Ashenfelder

Play of the Night: Brunswick’s William Heck

Super 10: How our top 10 teams fared in Week 5

Football Friday: Brunswick 55, Glynn Academy 21

Football Friday: Nease 27, Orange Park 12

Football Friday: White 34, Riverside 0*

Football Friday: Ponte Vedra 34, Menendez 12

Football Friday: Fletcher 21, Sandalwood 20

Football Friday: Middleburg 35, Ribault 20

Football Friday: Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37

Football Friday: Episcopal 42, NFEI 12

Football Friday: Bishop Kenny 35, West Nassau 0

Football Friday: Tocoi Creek 26, Clay 21

Football Friday: Trinity Christian 43, Columbia 30

Football Friday: Beachside 42, Ridgeview 15

Football Friday: Baldwin 27, Parker 14