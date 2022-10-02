Week 6 high school football picks: Big district games headline busy Monday night

Bolles receiver Kaleb Lampkins runs after a catch during a game against Trinity Christian.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. Due to Hurricane Ian, picks will run Sunday and Thursday this week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.

Last week: 27-8 (.771). Season: 138-47 (.741).

Week 6 high school football predictions

Monday’s games

Bishop Kenny (5-0, 0-0) at Wolfson (2-2, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Crusaders are going to be a factor in the district race. N4J pick: Kenny 33, Wolfson 7.

Bradford (4-0, 0-0) at Keystone Heights (1-3, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Tornadoes are on a defensive tear this year. N4J pick: Bradford 27, Keystone Heights 0.

Englewood (3-1, 0-0) at First Coast (3-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: A very good matchup between the streaking Bucs and a very good defensive Rams team. N4J pick: First Coast 17, Englewood 14.

Bolles (2-3, 0-0) at Episcopal (4-0, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Bulldogs end unusual three-game losing skid. N4J pick: Bolles 34, Episcopal 13.

Flagler Palm Coast (3-2, 0-0) at Ponte Vedra (2-2, 0-0)*: Tough matchup for the Sharks. Can they win and move to the front of the district pack? N4J pick: FPC 21, Ponte Vedra 19.

Impact Christian (1-2) at Hollis Christian (0-4): Lions cruise and get to .500. N4J pick: Impact 28, Hollis Christian 13.

Parker (1-4) at Fletcher (3-2), 6 p.m.: Senators are in the groove while the Braves are in desperate need of offense. N4J pick: Fletcher 28, Parker 8.

Riverside (2-3) at Raines (2-2), 5 p.m.: Generals just don’t have the offense this season to keep pace. N4J pick: Raines 27, Riverside 7.

St. Augustine (2-3, 1-0) at Matanzas (2-3, 0-0)*: Yellow Jackets romp and close in on a district title. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Matanzas 13.

St. Joseph (1-3) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-2, 0-0), 5:30 p.m.: Homecoming win for the Celtics. N4J pick: Trinity Catholic 38, St. Joseph 7.

Ridgeview (1-4, 0-0) at Middleburg (1-4, 0-0), 6 p.m.*: Two in a row for the Broncos and a good start in district. N4J pick: Middleburg 42, Ridgeview 6.

Taylor Pierson (1-3, 0-0) at Crescent City (1-3, 0-0)*: Host Raiders get a win. N4J pick: Crescent City 27, Taylor Pierson 20.

Tocoi Creek (4-1, 0-0) at Palatka (4-0, 0-0)*: Talk about a good matchup. Toros in a close one. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 28, Palatka 22.

West Nassau (1-4, 0-0) at Baker County (3-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*: Wildcats can’t afford another district loss. N4J pick: Baker County 28, West Nassau 7.

Tuesday’s game

Ribault (3-2, 0-0) at Jackson (4-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Tigers are on another level this season. N4J pick: Jackson 32, Ribault 12.