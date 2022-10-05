News4JAX Super 10: Unbeaten Bradford, Bishop Kenny move up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. It was published a day later this week due to Hurricane Ian and makeup games on Monday and Tuesday.

New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Super 10 football rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Trinity Christian (5-0), 1M

Last week: Off.

This week: at Riverside (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notable: The Conquerors made it through the most difficult part of their schedule unscathed. They’ll try and stick another loss on a Generals team that is breaking in a brand new turf field. Their big game comes next week in a showdown with No. 6 University Christian that will decide the District 1-1M title.

2. (2) Bartram Trail (5-0), 4S

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1)*.

Notable: The Bears, along with Gainesville Buchholz, are likely co-district favorites. They can’t afford a loss along the way. Can they keep that offense humming after dropping 59 on St. Augustine in Week 5?

3. (3) Jackson (5-1), 2M

Tuesday’s result: d. Ribault, 21-6*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Tigers handled business in the second half, pulling away from the Trojans in a big district win. The Raines game on Oct. 28 will decide the district title, which would be Jackson’s first since 2009.

4. (4) Creekside (4-1), 4S

Last week: Off.

This week: at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0), Thursday*.

Notable: A major district showdown against the Knights of Clay County. With one district loss already, a second one would essentially eliminate Creekside from the district title race, barring a chain reaction of unlikely upsets.

5. (5) White (4-1), 2M

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Fletcher (4-2)

Notable: The Commanders have been one of the area’s best all season (loss was to No. 1 Trinity). Their game last week against an always tough Madison County was wiped out by Hurricane Ian. A tough test against the Senators is up next.

6. (6) University Christian (6-0), 1M

Last week: d. Providence, 49-7*.

This week: vs. NFEI (2-3, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Notable: The Christians are plowing along and hammering every opponent that they’ve seen. Barring something wild, UC and Trinity will enter a Week 8 showdown for the District 1-1M title both unbeaten.

7. (9) Bradford (6-0), 2S

Monday’s result: d. Keystone Heights, 38-0*.

This week: Off.

Notable: The Tornadoes notched two wins this week, a rout of Keystone and the completion of a Week 1 game against Baker County. The Tornadoes were leading that game 21-0 in the second quarter when it was postponed due to the weather. It won’t be made up. Bradford has allowed just one touchdown in five and a half games. The Tornadoes will face Palatka in Week 10, a game that will determine the District 6-2S champ.

8. (8) Raines (4-1), 2M

Last week: d. Riverside, 34-14.

This week: vs. Ribault (3-3, 0-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.*.

Notable: The Vikings came alive with a 26-point second half to drop the Generals on Monday. There’s no room to let up with the rival Trojans in the Northwest Classic on Saturday.

9. (10) Bishop Kenny (6-0), 2M

Last week: d. Wolfson, 31-0*.

This week: vs. Ponte Vedra (2-3).

Notable: The chance for a 2-0 week for the Crusaders, who are barreling toward a Week 10 showdown with Bolles for the District 2-2M title. Kenny also has a tough University Christian left, too.

10. (7) Fleming Island (3-1), 4S

Last week: Off.

This week: at (2) Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0)*.

Notable: The Golden Eagles swapped their original game against Lake Minneola for a district matchup with the No. 2 Bears. A loss in this one effectively ends their district title hopes. Big stakes for Fleming.

On the bubble

Baker County (4-2, 2S); Baldwin (4-1, 2S); Bolles (3-3, 2M); Columbia (2-3, 3S); Flagler Palm Coast (4-2, 3S); Fletcher (4-2, 3M); Mandarin (3-2, 4M); Oakleaf (3-2, 4S); Palatka (5-0, 2S); St. Augustine (3-3, 3S); Union County (3-1, Class 1A).

Week 6 results

Monday’s results

District games indicated by an *

Baker County 42, West Nassau 0*

Bishop Kenny 31, Wolfson 0*

Bolles 45, Episcopal 7*

Bradford 38, Keystone Heights 0*

First Coast 36, Englewood 6*

Flagler Palm Coast 20, Ponte Vedra 17*

Fletcher 28, Parker 12*

Hollis Christian 20, Impact Christian 0

Middleburg 44, Ridgeview 6*

Ocala Trinity Catholic 56, St. Joseph 0*

Raines 34, Riverside 14

St. Augustine 42, Matanzas 7*

Suwannee 38, Taylor County 0*

Tuesday’s results

Jackson 21, Ribault 6*

Palatka 26, Tocoi Creek 21*

Sandalwood 51, Nease 31

Week 7 schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Thursday, Oct. 6

Creekside (4-1, 0-1) at Oakleaf (3-2, 1-0)*

Friday, Oct. 7

Atlantic Coast (0-5) at Spruce Creek (1-3)

Clay (2-3) at Middleburg (2-4)

Columbia (2-3, 0-0) vs. Orange Park (1-4, 0-0), at Ridgeview*

Dixie County (2-3) at Union County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View (1-3) at Cedar Creek Christian (3-1)

Eau Gallie (5-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (4-2)

Episcopal (4-1) at Englewood (3-2) , 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (3-1, 0-1) at Bartram Trail (5-0, 0-0)*

Fletcher (4-2) at White (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall (5-0) at Harvest Community (2-2)

Gainesville PK Yonge (1-4) at West Nassau (1-5)

Gainesville St. Francis (1-4) at St. Joseph (1-4)

Hollis Christian (1-4) at First Coast (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Impact Christian (1-3) at Beachside (3-1)

Interlachen (5-0) at Taylor Pierson (1-3)

Keystone Heights (1-4) at Crescent City (1-3)

Mayo Lafayette (4-1) at Fort White (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Nease (1-5) at St. Augustine (3-3)

NFEI (2-3, 0-1) at University Christian (6-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Paxon (1-4) at Fernandina Beach (1-3)

Ponte Vedra (2-3) at Bishop Kenny (6-0)

Providence (2-3) at Hilliard (3-2)

Ridgeview (1-5) at Gainesville Eastside (3-1)

Sandalwood (2-3) at Parker (1-5), 6:30 p.m.

Space Coast (1-3) at Palatka (5-0)

Suwannee (3-3) at Santa Fe (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (4-2) at Menendez (3-3)

Trinity Christian (5-0) at Riverside (2-4), 6:30 p.m.

Tru Prep (1-2) at Bolles (3-3), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (1-4) at Mandarin (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Westminster Academy (4-0) at Bishop Snyder (4-1)

Wolfson (2-3) at Stanton (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (2-2) at Christ’s Church (0-5)

Yulee (3-1, 1-0) at Baldwin (4-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*

Saturday, Oct. 8

Ribault (3-3, 0-1) at Raines (4-1, 0-0), 2 p.m.*

Off: Baker County, Bradford, Jackson, Matanzas, Zarephath Academy.