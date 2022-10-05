News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: No moving PV; Ridgeview rejoins the rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Oct. 5 games.

News4JAX Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (10-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Beachside, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Harvest, Middleburg, Providence, Ridgeview, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks played just once since our last Super 6, a 3-0 win over Middleburg. Ponte Vedra has won five straight matches and has been No. 1 in the Super 6 as long as we’ve had it. That winning streak will be put to the test in one of the most difficult matches the program has ever had, a showdown against the consensus No. 1 team in the country, unbeaten Cathedral Catholic (San Diego). The Dons are 28-0 and No. 1 by USA Today/AVCA and MaxPreps on Friday.

2. (2) Trinity Christian (17-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Buchholz, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Lyman, Middleburg, Providence, Ridgeview, The Rock, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Conquerors went 2-0 since our last Super 6, beating Fleming Island (3-0) and Harvest Community (3-1). Amaria King went over 200 kills for the season (210) since our last rankings. Avery Haney (119) and Ali Haney (106) are also climbing the charts. Taylor Teaman (216 digs), Ariel Ross (270 assists) and Mikayla Markham (221 assists) are among the leaders in those categories. The Conquerors have a tough closing stretch, with Nease (Monday), Bishop Snyder (Tuesday) and Fernandina Beach (Oct. 13) next week.

3. (3) Bishop Kenny (11-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Canterbury, Lakeland, Middleburg, Nease, Providence.

Glance: The Crusaders had just one match since our last Super 6, a sweep of Episcopal. Kenny has a wicked upcoming stretch over the next week and a half, with Bolles (Thursday) and Ponte Vedra (Oct. 12), Creekside (Oct. 13) and Merritt Island and Santa Fe (both Oct. 15). Allison Cavanagh and Claudia Stockard continued to lead the attack. Sarah Seabrooke and Emma Milton are the digs leaders, with Elizabeth Austin closing in on 300 assists.

4. (4) Bolles (17-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Creekside, Effingham County (Ga.), Harvest Community, Keystone Heights, The Rock, Ridgeview (twice), Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Just one match since our last Super 6, a sweep of Clay. One big one left this week, a home game against rival Bishop Kenny on Thursday. Grace Albaugh remains one of the area’s top players. She’s got 231 kills, followed by Bella Bergeron (136). Penelope Kavalieros (162 digs), Gracie Arnett (131 digs), Anika Pillai (125 digs) and Albaugh (113 digs) lead Bolles on defense. Arnett has a team-best 349 assists.

5. (5) Bartram Trail (16-7, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Beachside, Creekside (twice), Jupiter, Yulee.

Glance: The Bears went 2-0 since our last Super 6, sweeping Tocoi Creek and Oakleaf. They’ve got Fletcher and Ridgeview next week. Jenna Otts is up to 327 kills, followed by Lily Delamielleure (131 kills). Morgan Langley (253 digs) leads the defense, whie Sydney Lewis (357 assists, 210 digs, 65 aces) remains Bartram’s most versatile player.

6. (NR) Ridgeview (15-9, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Effingham County (Ga.), Holy Trinity Episcopal, Mandarin, Seven Rivers Christian,

Glance: The Panthers edge out Beachside this week for the final spot, courtesy of a win over last week’s T-6, Creekside, and the Barracudas’ tough loss to Nease. The only local losses for Ridgeview this year have all come to teams ahead of it in the Super 6. It also has a high-quality W over Bishop Kenny. The Panthers face Bartram Trail and Beachside next week to wrap up the regular season. Haley Robinson (160 kills), Kasey Casiple (379 digs) and Mariah Bostic-Jones (354 assists) power the Panthers.

Dropped out

Beachside (13-3, Class 4A); Creekside (11-6, Class 7A).

Others to watch

Atlantic Coast (9-4, Class 7A); Baker County (9-8, Class 4A); Beachside (13-3, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (13-7, Class 3A); Christ’s Church (14-4, Class 2A); Columbia (15-7, Class 5A); Creekside (11-6, Class 7A); Fernandina Beach (14-4, Class 4A); Fletcher (8-5, Class 6A); Fort White (10-2, Class 1A); Harvest Community (7-9, Class 2A); Keystone Heights (12-5, Class 4A); Mandarin (13-6, Class 7A); Matanzas (10-5, Class 6A); Middleburg (9-9, Class 5A); Nease (9-8, Class 6A); Providence (8-9, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (14-3, Class 2A); Sandalwood (12-4, Class 7A); Union County (16-5, Class 1A).