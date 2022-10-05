Savannah Bananas coming to Jacksonville next March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Savannah Bananas are coming to town.

The team announced its 2023 World Tour, with Jacksonville on its list of 70 games next year. The team will play at 121 Financial Ballpark on March 4. The Bananas, who play a wild and theatrics-filled brand of Banana Ball on their tour, will play in 32 cities as well as their home park in Savannah.

Savannah will play its traditional opponent, the Party Animals, during its tour. It will cover 33 cities between Feb. 17 and Sept. 16.

Owner Jesse Cole told News4JAX when it visited Savannah last July that he’d spoken to Jumbo Shrimp owner Ken Babby about playing a game in Jacksonville.

“The response has been absolutely Bananas for this world tour,” Cole said in a statement. Everywhere we go we hear from fans begging us to come to their city. We are so grateful for their support and because of their passion for the Bananas and Banana Ball we knew we had to extend the tour dramatically in 2023. Now we are bringing the show to almost four times the amount of cities as we did in 2022 to make sure we able to connect with as many Bananas fans as possible.

“Taking the Bananas to Jacksonville and the Jumbo Shrimp’s 121 Financial Ballpark, has been something we’ve heard constantly from our fans over the years. Ken Babby and Harold Craw, with the Jumbo Shrimp share a similar passion for the fans and their experience so we are fired up to bring an unforgettable show to them this spring.”

The Bananas national profile has exploded over the past two seasons. They were even featured in a five-part documentary last month on ESPN+. They had a wait list of 80,000 for their traditional games in the Coastal Plain League.

The Bananas played two variations of baseball.

The team played traditional baseball in the Coastal Plain League throughout the summer. That team was stocked with college players. Cole announced that the Bananas would no longer play in that league in 2023 as it looked to barnstorm around the country on its tour. On its tour, the Bananas play something called Banana Ball, which includes zany antics and modified rules to make the game fast, wild and fun.

Information on ticket purchases will be released here.

2023 Banana Ball Schedule

February

17-18, at West Palm Beach

22-23, at Daytona Beach

25, Savannah vs. Party Animals

March

2, Savannah vs. Party Animals

4, at Jacksonville

10-11, Savannah vs. TBA

13, Savannah vs. Party Animals

17, at Sugar Land, Texas

24-25, at Montgomery, Alabama

31, at Scottsdale, Arizona

April

1, at Peoria, Arizona

6-7, Savannah vs. Party Animals

13, Savannah vs. Party Animals

15, Savannah vs. Party Animals

18, Savannah vs. Party Animals

21, at Charleston, West Virginia

26, Savannah vs. Party Animals

29, at Tampa

May

5-6, at Kansas City, Kansas

11, Savannah vs. Party Animals

13, Savannah vs. Party Animals

15, Savannah vs. TBA

19, at Las Vegas

26, at Oklahoma City

29, at Tulsa, Oklahoma

June

2, at Nashville, Tennessee

8-9-10, Savannah vs. TBA

12 , Savannah vs. TBA

15, Savannah vs. Party Animals

17, Savannah vs. Party Anmals

19, Savannah vs. challenger

23-24, at Birmingham, Alabama

30, at Indianapolis

July

3, at Akron, Ohio

7-8, Savannah vs. TBA

12, at Kannapolis, North Carolina

14, at Durham, N.C.

17, Savannah vs. TBA

21-22, at Rancho Cucamonga, California

25, at San Jose, California

27, at Fresno, California

29, at Sacramento, California

August

3, Savannah vs. Party Animals

5, Savannah vs. Party Animals

9, at Trenton, New Jersey

11-12, at Staten Island, New York

14, at Hartford, Connecticut

16, at Brockton, Massachusetts

18, at Portland, Maine

25, at Des Moines, Iowa

30, Savannah vs. Party Animals

September

1, Savannah vs. Party Animals

2, Savannah vs. TBA

4, Savannah vs. Party Animals

8-9, at Milwaukee, Wisconsin

14, at Syracuse, N.Y.

16, at Cooperstown, N.Y.