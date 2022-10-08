News4JAGs predictions: Can Jaguars get back on track against Texans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars hit a turnover rough patch on the road last week in Philadelphia.

Can Jacksonville (2-2) end its miserable streak against the Texans (eight consecutive losses) and get back on track Sunday? Each week, the News4JAX sports staff will offer predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 1-3

A big whiff last week against the Eagles. Had Trevor Lawrence held on to the football I’d have a .500 record while my colleagues would be 1-3. Jacksonville will bounce back this week against perhaps the worst team in the league. I can’t see Davis Mills finding success against this Jaguars’ defense. Jaguars 29, Texans 13.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 2-2

The Jaguars’ two losses have come in road games against better-than-average teams. This game is at home and the Texans are not an above-average team. Trevor Lawrence is not going to turn the ball over five times again and Davis Mills is not going to beat this defense. The Jaguars win big. Jaguars 31 Texans 13.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 2-2.

The Jaguars have lost eight straight to Houston. That skid ends on Sunday. The Jaguars will win the game but I don’t expect it to be a blowout. The Texans are like an annoying fly. They hang in games until the end. So, Jags fans should be ready to be on the edge of their seats until the end but the Jaguars should win. I have them winning by just a field goal. I’m feeling a close game this weekend. A win is a win and a close win early in the year would be good for this Jaguars team because every game won’t be a blowout like their two wins so far this year have been. Jaguars 23, Texans 20.