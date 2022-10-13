Laveranues Coles among new inductees in Ribault Hall of Fame

CHAMPAIGN, IL - DECEMBER 15: Wide Receiver Laveranues Coles #87 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during their game on December 15, 2002 at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Jets 20-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is nothing like the memories that are created on high school sports teams.

Players suffer through training camp and endure the punishment of the season in hopes of winning a championship. The hours of practice and travel to games and the celebrations of victories all hold special places in the memories of coaches and athletes long after the final whistle.

Those memories have come flooding back for the Ribault Athletic Hall of Fame classes of 2021 and 2022 who will be enshrined at a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Platinum Events, 1015 Kings Ave. in Jacksonville.

The class of 2021 had the ceremony postponed because of scheduling challenges with the pandemic so 15 new inductees will be honored on Sunday.

The 2022 Hall Of Famers are:

Laveranues Coles, football

Clifford Johnson, boys’ basketball

Anthony Flynn, multi-sport coach

Dionne Turner-Williams, girls’ track

Yolanda Small, girls’ shot put

Diane Bulter, girls’ track

The 2021 Hall of Famers are:

Charles Helm, boys’ track coach

Erica White, girls’ basketball

Dana Poole, boys’ track

Shelia Seymore-Pennick, girls’ basketball coach

The Posse - Cedric Redden, Ben Fleming, Damian Swain, MacArthur Johnson, David Herring

Coles is the most well-known name to those outside of the Ribault community. He was a star running back for the Trojans, then went on to play wide receiver at Florida State before beginning an NFL career that included stops with the New York Jets, Washington Redskins, with whom he made the Pro Bowl in 2003, and the Cincinnati Bengals. In 10 seasons in the NFL, Coles caught 674 passes for 8,609 yards and scored 49 touchdowns. On Sunday, he’ll become one of the newest members of the Ribault Hall of Fame.

“They’re just great. I mean, just the kind memories and the friendship that you develop at that time. And then seeing where we are today and being appreciative that we have people care about us and get us to this point,” Coles said. “As one of the most amazing feelings, you could ever ask for. I’m just appreciative to be a part of what they’ve given me. And being a part of the history because so many people have come before me, and I come in after me and such great traditions here at Ribault.”

Seymore-Pennick guided the Ribault girls’ basketball team to 12 district titles in 13 seasons as head coach. She guided the Trojans to four state championships and a 321-64 record in her time as the head coach. She was an easy pick as a Hall of Fame selection but was humbled to be joining some of the coaches who came before her.

“to be able to go into Hall of Fame with two people that I admire the most, Bernard Wilks and Al Alston Wilson Afrin Olson, just to imagine that I could be on a platform with them is beneath my beliefs,” Seymore-Pennick said. “I’m extremely honored, I feel that I’m put in a position now that I can pay it forward. I’ve coached a couple of young ladies who are now college coaches, and hopefully one day, they also get an opportunity to be put in this Hall of Fame.”

The Hall

“This is an extremely strong class,” Ronnie Johnson Jr., the founder of the Ribault Athletics Hall of Fame said. “We’re excited to have Laveranues Coles be inducted, someone I had the pleasure to block for while we were here at Ribault.”

Johnson said that the event is a sell-out and he hopes the Hall of Fame will continue for years to come.

“We’re excited that the community is excited. We’re excited that our inductees are excited. So it’s been an amazing response,” Johnson said. “This is something that we want to continue long after we’re gone. It’s been a very positive response.”