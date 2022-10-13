Week 8 high school football picks: District showdowns take center stage

Trinity Christian hosted Bolles in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week. The Conquerors, ranked No. 1 in the Super 10, won 27-14.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.

Last week: 32-4 (.889). Season: 182-54 (.771).

Week 8 schedule predictions

Thursday, Oct. 13

Atlantic Coast (0-6, 0-0) at Sandalwood (3-3, 0-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Saints and their powerful ground game are on a tear. N4J pick: Sandalwood 34, Atlantic Coast 7.

Matanzas (2-4, 0-1) at Gainesville (0-7, 0-2)*: Pirates keep Purple Hurricanes winless. N4J pick: Matanzas 27, Gainesville 20.

Wolfson (3-3, 0-1) at Bolles (4-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Bulldogs coast as they stay in pursuit of a district crown. N4J pick: Bolles 42, Wolfson 0.

Friday, Oct. 14

Baker County (4-2, 1-1) at Yulee (3-2, 0-1)*: Both teams are still in the mix for at-large playoff berths. N4J pick: Yulee 23, Baker County 20.

Bartram Trail (6-0, 1-0) at Creekside (5-1, 1-1)*: As much as I want to pick Creekside the history (13-1 Bartram) convinces me otherwise. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 27, Creekside 26.

Christ’s Church (1-5, 0-1) at Providence (2-4, 0-1)*: Eagles got their first win last week. N4J pick: Providence 19, Christ’s Church 14.

Eagle’s View (1-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-2): Cardinals cruise in an always good matchup. N4J pick: Snyder 27, Eagle’s View 6.

Episcopal (5-1, 0-1) at Bishop Kenny (6-1, 1-0)*: Tough loss for Crusaders last week but they bounce back here. N4J pick: Kenny 31, Episcopal 20.

Fletcher (5-2, 1-0) at Englewood (3-3, 0-1), 6:30 p.m.*: Senators are rolling and can’t afford a slip. N4J pick: Fletcher 35, Englewood 13.

Gainesville PK Yonge (1-5) at St. Joseph (2-4): Flashes get their third W. N4J pick: St. Joseph 20, PK Yonge 14.

Hawthorne (5-0) at Union County (4-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tough matchup for the Tigers. N4J pick: Hawthorne 27, Union County 21.

Hilliard (4-2) at Hamilton County (1-3), 7:30 p.m.: Red Flashes notch a win on the road. N4J pick: Hilliard 28, Hamilton County

Interlachen (6-0) at Bell (4-3): Rams are feeling it! N4J pick: Interlachen 21, Bell 17.

Madison County (2-4) at Suwannee (4-3), 7:30 p.m.: Cowboys are struggling and Bulldogs are rolling. N4J pick: Suwannee 24, Madison County 20.

Mandarin (4-2) at Fleming Island (3-2), 7:30 p.m.: Mustangs pick up their fifth win against a tough defense. N4J pick: Mandarin 19, Fleming Island 13.

Menendez (3-4, 1-1) at Clay (2-4, 1-0)*: Blue Devils are struggling but they get a win here. N4J pick: Clay 20, Menendez 14.

Middleburg (3-4, 1-0) at Columbia (3-3, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Broncos have won three straight but the unpredictable Tigers get a big district win. N4J pick: Columbia 27, Middleburg 21.

Nease (1-6, 0-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (4-3, 1-0)*: Can the Panthers fix their defensive problems and muscle into the district race? N4J pick: FPC 38, Nease 28.

Oakleaf (3-3, 1-1) at Gainesville Buchholz (5-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Bobcats are the favorite in the area’s most daunting district. N4J pick: Buchholz 39, Oakleaf 20.

Orange Park (1-5, 0-1) at Ridgeview (1-6, 0-1)*: Raiders have been more consistent. N4J pick: OP 27, Ridgeview 13.

Palatka (6-0, 1-0) at Keystone Heights (1-5, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.*: Panthers stay on collision course with Bradford for district title. N4J pick: Palatka 30, Keystone Heights 13.

Parker (1-6, 0-1) at First Coast (4-1, 1-0), 6:30 p.m.*: Braves have just enough defense to make this interesting. N4J pick: First Coast 20, Parker 13.

Paxon (1-5) at Beachside (4-1): Barracudas are playing lights out in their first season. N4J pick: Beachside 33, Paxon 7.

Ponte Vedra (3-3) at Trinity Catholic (4-2): Sharks get a tough test after knocking off BK last week. N4J pick: Trinity Catholic 27, Ponte Vedra 23.

Port Orange Atlantic (1-6, 1-0) at Crescent City (2-3, 1-0)*: Raiders wrap up the district crown. N4J pick: Crescent City 21, Atlantic 20.

Riverside (2-5) at Jackson (5-1), 6:30 p.m.: Tigers keep Generals reeling in one of area’s oldest rivalries. N4J pick: Jackson 29, Riverside 6.

Tocoi Creek (4-2, 0-1) at Bradford (6-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Tornadoes will give up their second TD of the season in this one. N4J pick: Bradford 28, Tocoi Creek 7.

University Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Trinity Christian (6-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Excellent clash here. Depth of the Conquerors prevails. N4J pick: Trinity 34, UC 24.

West Nassau (2-5, 0-1) at Fernandina Beach (2-3, 0-1)*: Nassau County clash goes to the Warriors. N4J pick: West Nassau 24, Fernandina Beach 17.

Westside (1-5) at Baldwin (5-1), 6:30 p.m.: Indians are rolling along. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, Westside 8.

Others

Home team in CAPS

AUCILLA CHRISTIAN (4-2) over Harvest Community (2-3)

CHIEFLAND (5-0) over Zarephath Academy (2-4), 7:30 p.m.

FAITH CHRISTIAN (3-3) over Hollis Christian (1-5)

Fort White (3-3) over DIXIE COUNTY (2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall (6-0) over CEDAR CREEK CHRISTIAN (4-1)

IMPACT CHRISTIAN (1-4) over Young Kids in Motion (2-3)

Off: North Florida Educational, Raines, Ribault, St. Augustine, Stanton, White.