High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night, looking ahead to Week 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re closing in on the finish line of the regular season.

Friday night gave quite a bit more clarity on what teams will be left standing when that regular season comes to a close.

Two big district games headlined Friday night’s Week 8, with Bartram Trail crushing Creekside, 59-27, and Trinity Christian beating University Christian, 20-13.

The Bears (7-0, 2-0) ended the Knights’ district title hopes, pushing Creekside (5-2, 1-2) into a scenario where it can only qualify for the postseason as an at-large team.

Top-ranked Trinity (7-0, 2-0) beat rival UC (7-1, 2-1) for the 17th consecutive time, pulling away in the second half behind the powerful running duo of Treyaun Webb and Darnell Rogers.

Playing without quarterback Colin Hurley due to a left wrist injury, the Conquerors kept it on the ground and wore down UC. Trinity broke a 7-all tie midway through the third quarter with a 93-yard touchdown run by Webb on a third-and-20 situation. Webb bulldozed a UC defender at the line of scrimmage and ran past another before breaking free. UC running back Orel Gray scored twice for the Christians, who will likely see Trinity again in the postseason.

Jackson used a second-quarter touchdown pass from King Johnson to Fred Gaines in a 6-2 win over rival Riverside. The win was the Tigers’ sixth in a row, but it wasn’t pretty. Jackson (6-1) had a snap go out of its punters hands and out of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Riverside lead before countering on the following drive. It was the first time Jackson has beaten the Generals since 2010. Riverside’s loss was its sixth in a row.

Parker dealt First Coast’s district title hopes a blow, beating the Buccaneers 32-18. First Coast (4-2) had won four consecutive games. The Braves (2-6) hadn’t scored more than 28 points in a game since Oct. 15, 2021. The win ended a six-game losing streak for Parker.

Also on Friday night, Baldwin wrapped up the District 5-2S title when Fernandina Beach pummeled rival West Nassau 42-14. The Indians (6-1) had a sluggish 19-12, non-district win over Westside, but will go into the postseason as a champ.

Columbia (4-3) beat Middleburg 28-14 to clinch the District 3-3S title.

Crescent City won the District 8-2S crown with a 35-28 win over Port Orange Atlantic.

Flagler Palm Coast kept Nease’s miserable season going, beating the Panthers 42-28 to win the District 4-2S title. The Panthers (1-7) reached the regional final last season but will be fortunate to notch a second win this year.

Week 8 results, Florida

Thursday’s results

Bolles 55, Wolfson 8

Matanzas 22, Gainesville 14*

Sandalwood 27, Atlantic Coast 7*

Friday’s results

Aucilla Christian 34, Harvest Community 16

Baker County 31, Yulee 30*

Baldwin 19, Westside 12

Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27*

Bishop Snyder 21, Eagle’s View 14

Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24

Bradford 27, Tocoi Creek 0*

Columbia 28, Middleburg 14*

Crescent City 35, Port Orange Atlantic 28*

Fernandina Beach 42, West Nassau 14*

Flagler Palm Coast 42, Nease 28*

Fleming Island 35, Mandarin 28

Fletcher 26, Englewood 14*

Fort White 21, Dixie County 13

Gainesville Buchholz 45, Oakleaf 31*

Gainesville Oak Hall 44, Cedar Creek Christian 14

Gainesville PK Yonge 44, St. Joseph 16

Hawthorne 28, Union County 21, OT

Hilliard 38, Hamilton County 0

Jackson 6, Riverside 2

Hollis Christian 38, Faith Christian 14

Interlachen 25, Bell 19

Menendez 22, Clay 18*

Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14*

Palatka 48, Keystone Heights 30*

Parker 32, First Coast 18*

Paxon 34, Beachside 21

Providence 34, Christ’s Church 14*

Suwannee 36, Madison County 7

Trinity Catholic 26, Ponte Vedra 21

Trinity Christian 20, University Christian 13*

Young Kids in Motion 54, Impact Christian 6

Zarephath Academy at Chiefland, canceled

Off: North Florida Educational, Raines, Ribault, St. Augustine, Stanton, White, Zarephath Academy

Week 9 results, Georgia

Charlton County 48, Atkinson County 14*

Colquitt County 49, Camden County 21*

Glynn Academy 46, Grovetown 13*

Pierce County 31, Toombs County 28*

Ware County 48, Bradwell Institute 0*

Off: Brunswick

Television coverage

Game of the Week pregame: Bartram Trail at Creekside

Game of the Week pregame: Creekside QB Wilson Edwards grateful for comeback season

Game of the Week: Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27

Super 10: Checking in on our top-ranked teams in Week 8

All-star of the night: Bartram Trail’s Layton Biddle

Football Friday: Baker County 31, Yulee 30*

Football Friday: Baldwin 19, Westside 12

Football Friday: Bishop Snyder 21, Eagle’s View 14

Football Friday: Bishop Kenny 49, Episcopal 24

Football Friday: Fleming Island 35, Mandarin 28

Football Friday: Fletcher 26, Englewood 14*

Football Friday: Glynn Academy 46, Grovetown 13*

Football Friday: Jackson 6, Riverside 2

Football Friday: Orange Park 32, Ridgeview 14*

Football Friday: Paxon 34, Beachside 21

Football Friday: Trinity Christian 20, University Christian 13*

Week 9 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Oct. 20

Trinity Christian (7-0, 2-0) at Christ’s Church (1-6, 0-2)*

Friday, Oct. 21

All games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Baker County (5-2) at Jackson (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Snyder (5-2) at Seven Rivers Christian (5-2)

Branford (6-1) at Cedar Creek Christian (4-2)

Creekside (5-2, 1-2) at Fleming Island (4-2, 0-2)*

Crescent City (3-3) at Beachside (4-3)

Dunnellon (5-2) at Bradford (7-0, 7:30 p.m.

Englewood (3-4) at Westside (1-6), 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal (5-2) at Yulee (3-3)

Faith Christian (3-4) at Eagle’s View (1-5)

First Coast (4-2) at Paxon (2-5), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (5-3) at Celebration (0-6)

Fort White (4-3) at Ridgeview (1-7)

Gadsden County at Columbia (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville (0-8, 0-3) at St. Augustine (4-3, 2-0)*

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0, 2-0) at Bartram Trail (7-0, 2-0)*

Halifax Academy (2-5) at Interlachen (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community (2-4) at Providence (3-4)

Hilliard (6-2) at Destin (1-5)

Impact Christian (1-5) at Wolfson (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Madison County (2-5) at Oakleaf (3-4)

Matanzas (3-4, 1-1) at Clay (2-5, 1-1)*

Orange Park (2-5) at Ponte Vedra (3-4)

Palatka (7-0) at Fernandina Beach (3-3)

Parker (2-6) at University Christian (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (5-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-7), 6:30 p.m.

Riverside (2-6) at Sandalwood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe (1-6) at Union County (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Pierson (1-6) at Keystone Heights (1-6), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (2-6, 0-2) at Baldwin (6-1, 3-0), 6:30 p.m.*

White (4-2) at Ribault (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (3-3) at Seffner Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Jordan Christian Prep (1-3)

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fletcher, Hollis Christian, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek.

Week 10 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 21

All games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Brunswick (7-0, 3-0) at South Effingham (3-3, 1-2)*

Evans (3-4, 1-2) at Glynn Academy (4-4, 2-2)*

Greenbrier (0-7, 0-2) at Ware County (6-0, 2-0)*

Valdosta (7-0, 1-0) at Camden County (5-3, 1-1)*

Windsor Forest (1-7, 0-3) at Pierce County (6-1, 2-1)*

Off: Charlton County