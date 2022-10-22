News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars will slow down surging Giants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are struggling and mired in a three-game losing streak. The Giants are surprisingly one of the NFL’s best teams.

Can Jacksonville (2-4) get back on track and cool off New York (5-1) as the team returns home to TIAA Bank Field? The News4JAX sports staff offers its weekly predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 1-5

My streak of inaccurate predictions continued for another week. I think it ends this time. Really. Trevor Lawrence is cutting down on his mistakes. Travis Etienne and the ground game are picking up steam and confidence. Shaq Griffin has been declared out so we’ll see what Tre Herndon can offer, which can’t be much worse than what Griffin turned in last week. An efficient day from Lawrence and the Jaguars defense dares Daniel Jones to beat them, which he won’t. Jaguars 23, Giants 21.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 2-4

I’m surprised the Jaguars are favored this week. When you play a big market team with a good record, it’s usually an automatic underdog for Jacksonville. Saquon Barkley appears to be back. The Giants are getting after the quarterback and the Jaguars are still dealing with injuries. If the Jags were healthy, I might go along with the betting line, but since they are not, I’m going with New York. Giants 26, Jaguars 20.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 2-4

The Giants are 5-1 and it looks like it has been a combination of luck and skill, with luck playing the bigger role. Nothing wrong with being lucky but they don’t look like a 5-1 team. For a normal 5-1 team at this point in the season I would default to them beating the Jaguars, close the book and move on. But for this Giants team, not so much. If you throw the records out the window the Jaguars have looked like the better team this season. The keys for the Jaguars will be to stop No. 26 and don’t beat themselves. I believe they can do that and will win. Jaguars 30, Giants 17.