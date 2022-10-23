Jaguars denied at the finish as skid hits 4 games

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs into New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) as he scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars came up one yard short.

The Jaguars (2-5) saw their losing streak reach four games with a 23-17 defeat to the red-hot Giants on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. As rough as they played in spots, Jacksonville drove the field in the final minute to get a shot at scratching out a win or a tie.

Trevor Lawrence’s final pass was a dart that Christian Kirk caught at the 1, but Xavier McKinney and Julian Love wrapped him up and stopped Kirk just short of the end zone as time ran out. It was a dramatic finish but Daniel Jones and the Giants managed to win their fourth straight game with a comeback that highlighted Jacksonville’s growing issues.

The Jaguars, who were favored by 2.5 points, had too many self-inflicted mistakes again, a recurring theme that Doug Pederson has harped on through their slide.

They were flagged 13 times.

They passed up a field goal opportunity that would have put them up by a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

They lost a fumble going in for a touchdown that the Giants wound up turning into a field goal.

New York (6-1) took advantage of those gaffes and ensured it would be another difficult week for Pederson and the Jaguars as the team prepares to head for London and a game against the Broncos.

The Giants got a 1-yard touchdown sneak by Jones with 5 minutes, 35 seconds to play to put them in front 20-17 and then a 34-yard field goal by Graham Gano with 1:04 left for a margin that Jacksonville couldn’t overcome.

It had two chances though.

The Jaguars had plenty of time left to do something after Jones’ scoring run, but they went three and out and punted it away. New York bled the clock from there, including a 15-yard run by Jones that pushed him to a career-high 107 rushing yards. The Jaguars had another opportunity after Gano’s kick.

As tough as the finish was to watch, the Jaguars still had a shot at the end, something they seldom had in 2021. Lawrence, aided by two Giants penalties, took Jacksonville from its own 25 with 1:04 left to the New York 17 with 16 seconds to go. Kirk did his best to try and push his way across the goal line but the Giants had too many tacklers there to wrap him up.

Jacksonville has lost all five games this season by eight points or less.

Lawrence helped the Jaguars reclaim the lead on the opening drive of the second half, sneaking in with a jump over the pile from the 1. It was his third rushing touchdown in the past two games. Etienne set up that with a 49-yard run down to the New York 24.

Travis Etienne (114 rushing yards, TD) continued his emergence, turning in another strong rushing game. He scored his first NFL touchdown to help Jacksonville counter New York’s scoring drive on its opening possession. He also had a major blunder that led to a major swing in the game.

Lawrence (22 of 43, 310 yards) hit Etienne for a 12-yard gain late in the second quarter and he nearly broke a tackle to take it into the end zone. McKinney hit Etienne and popped the ball out and into the end zone. Love recovered it and the Giants avoided an almost-certain touchdown.

New York turned that turnover into a 33-yard field goal by Gano to take a 13-11 lead at the break.

The Jaguars came up big on the defensive side of the ball when they had to. After a self-inflicted penalty — a helmet to helmet hit by Foye Oluokun to Jones that erased an interception — New York used that gift to drive inside the Jaguars 5. They wound up running three plays from the 3 and got nothing, including a pass breakup on fourth down by Darious Williams to deny the Giants a first.

Jacksonville had a shot to go up by a touchdown with 11:30 to play had it elected to give Riley Patterson a 38-yard field goal try. But Pederson elected to go for it with a yard to go. Etienne was stuffed for no gain on third-and-1 from the 21 and Lawrence’s sneak on fourth down ended up as no gain.