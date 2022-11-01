Jaguars trade for suspended Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, March 7, 2022, is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns.(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move on the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing for suspended receiver Calvin Ridley.

According to ESPN and the NFL Network, the Jaguars are sending the Falcons a fifth-round pick and a conditional fourth-round selection. Ian Rapoport said that the draft compensation can be, at most, a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-round selection.

The news was first reported by 1010XL Radio.

“We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community,” said Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke. “This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time.”

Ridley was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2018 but was suspended for the 2022 season after reportedly betting on NFL games. Ridley’s best season came in 2020 when he had 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He had 10 scoring catches as a rookie. Ridley was one of seven players to total at least 25 receiving TDs from 2018-20, joining Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Adam Thielen, Tyler Lockett and tight end Travis Kelce.

Ridley was suspended on March 7 by the NFL for the season after the league said he placed bets on games over a five-day period in late November 2021. Ridley was on Atlanta’s non-football injury list at that time. He stepped away from the Falcons after five games in 2021 to focus on his “mental well-being.”

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, Ridley attended Alabama and finished second in program history in receptions (224) and receiving touchdowns (19), while ranking third in program history with 2,781 receiving yards. He totaled eight 100-yard games in his career and caught 63 passes for 967 yards and five TDs in his final season with the Crimson Tide. He was the nation’s top ranked wide receiver coming out of high school as rated by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals.