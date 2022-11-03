High school football ‘22: Top 4 games to watch, full schedule for a high stakes Week 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season in both Florida and Georgia. We take a look at the top four games of the week, followed by the next four and then the full schedule. All games are Friday night at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Top four

(6) Bishop Kenny (8-1) at (5) University Christian (8-1), Thursday

A mega Week 11 showdown between playoff-bound and Super 10 programs. The Crusaders had their win of the season last week, a 14-13 win over Bolles to win the District 2-2M title. It was their first win over the Bulldogs since 1977. Kenny’s big test will be slowing down RB Orel Gray (1,357 yards, 24 TDs). He’s scored in every game this season and enters averaging 10.1 ypc. Only Trinity Christian (79) has managed to keep Gray under 100 yards rushing in a full game this season. His lowest output in the last two years was 32 yards on four carries against Christ’s Church this season, although Gray scored twice and played just a quarter. The Christians can throw it, too, with Dwayne Stuckey (1,036 yards, 11 TDs) giving UC a nice balance. LB Luke Thomas (77 tackles, 16 TFL) and Gray (3 INTs) lead the defense. They’ll have to make Kenny QB James Resar uncomfortable to have success against him. The Iowa commit has thrown for 1,656 yards and he’s very accurate (68% completion percentage). He’s also very good out of the pocket (466 rushing yards, 6 TDs). WRs Jayden Harris (597 yards, 4 TDs) and Jackson Burnett (570 yards, 4 TDs) are reliable targets on the outside.

Baldwin (8-1) at (9) White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Two of the best in the Gateway Conference meet before the state playoffs. The Commanders will have a target on Baldwin QB Jalen Hitchens (790 rushing yards, 10 TDs), who is very good out of the pocket and creating something with his legs. LBs Octavious Barnes (67 tackles) and Adrian Yeartie (63 tackles, 7 sacks) lead a Baldwin defense that is holding teams to just 14.1 ppg. The Commanders have gone heavy on the ground attack since a midseason injury to QB Isiah Teal. It has a number of ways to pick from out of the backfield. RBs Tavales Thomas (581 yards, 6 TDs), Davaughn Patterson (536 yards, 12 TDs) and Benny Lewis (482 yards, 2 TDs) give White the ability to change things around at any point in the game.

Mandarin (5-3) at (2) Bartram Trail (9-0)

The Bears are honing in on just the second unbeaten regular season in program history (2019). Bartram is clicking at the right time, playing better by the week. The offense is in synch, with the two-pronged attack of RB Laython Biddle (1,076 yards, 20 TDs) and QB Riley Trujillio (1,475 passing yards, 12 TDs, 454 rushing yards, 4 TDs) emerging as the guys for Bartram. WR Taylor Rhodes (449 yards, 6 TDs) is Trujillo’s favorite target. The Bears’ defense has been solid most of the season, with LB Zeke Cromwell (72 tackles) leading the tacklers. Bartram is the top seeded team in Region 1-4S and will hold on to that with a win here. That defense will be put to the test this week against an up-tempo passing game led by QB Tramell Jones (1,737 yards, 18 TDs) and excellent WRs Jaime Ffrench (574 yards, 5 TDs) and Kieren Jackson (489 yards, 9 TDs). RB Tiant Wyche (706 yards, 8 TDs) has had a very good season on the ground and could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with a strong finish here and in the playoffs. Defensively, LB Carmello Murphy (86 tackles, 17 TFL, 8.5 sacks) leads a strong Mandarin squad.

(8) Creekside (7-2) at Ponte Vedra (5-4)

The Sharks got pinched this week when district champ Flagler Palm Coast was forced to forfeit four games. That dropped FPC to 15th in Region 1-4S, although it still qualifies for the playoffs as a district champ. That adjusted Ponte Vedra’s standings in the region, too, and made an already tough task nearly daunting. At 5.653, the Sharks would need to jump Gulf Breeze, Crestview and Mosley (6.427) to get that No. 7 spot in the region. For Creekside, it’s a significant game, too. While the Knights are already postseason bound (they’re fifth at 10.571), a win, coupled by a Navarre loss to Niceville, could be enough to push them to a No. 4 seed and a home playoff game. The Knights have become more balanced offensively as the season has worn on, with QBs Wilson Edwards (1,302 passing yards, 14 TDs) and Sean Ashenfelder (211 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 379 passing yards, 4 TDs) bolstering RB Nicky Williams (933 yards, 14 TDs). Ponte Vedra QB Ben Burk (1,269 passing yards, 10 TDs; 535 rushing yards, 11 TDs), WR Wyatt Rogers (543 yards, 3 TDs) and RB Brian Case (559 yards, 6 TDs) lead the Sharks.

Next four

(4) Bradford (9-0) at Suwannee (7-2), 7:30 p.m.: Arguably the best Friday night matchup of the week. The Tornadoes have allowed 21 points all season and are all but locked in to the No. 1 spot in Region 2-2S. Suwannee has a tough defense, too and has won five in a row.

Nease (1-8) at Tocoi Creek (6-3): It has been a tough season for the Panthers, who were coming off a nine-win, regional final season with a Florida Gators commit at QB (Marcus Stokes). The Toros (5.134) would be in the playoffs if they started today, but their margin for error is slim. They are just in front of Palatka (4.919) and can’t give up ground here. A loss to a one-win team would put a dent in their playoff hopes.

Ribault (3-6) at Riverside (3-6), 6:30 p.m.: The Generals are currently the eighth seed in Region 1-2M. A win over the Trojans would bolster their playoff chances. A loss, and a Wolfson win over Englewood, would make things very interesting for that final playoff spot.

St. Augustine (6-3) at Palatka (7-2): The Panthers’ sizzling start has been followed by back-to-back losses. They’re currently seventh in Region 2-2S but actually the eighth team in the region since a lower-ranked district champ (Crescent City) is an automatic qualifier. That puts Palatka (4.919) and Yulee (3.696) jostling for the final spot in the region. An upset of St. Augustine, a team it hasn’t beaten since 2013, would clinch a playoff spot. A loss, and a Yulee win over Menendez, will have the Panthers nervously awaiting selection Sunday.

Week 11 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Nov. 3; all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Bishop Kenny (8-1) at University Christian (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Baker County (6-3) at Sunlake (1-8)

Baldwin (8-1) at White (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Beachside (6-3) at Providence (4-5)

Bradford (9-0) at Suwannee (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Clay (3-6) at Oakleaf (4-5)

Creekside (7-2) at Ponte Vedra (5-4)

Crescent City (4-5) at Titusville (6-3)

Flagler Palm Coast (3-6) at DeLand (6-3)

Fletcher (7-2) at Atlantic Coast (0-9), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (5-4) at Santa Fe (1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (7-1) at Bolles (5-4), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville PK Yonge (2-7) at Keystone Heights (2-7), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard (7-2) at Christ’s Church (2-7)

Hollis Christian (2-5) at Pace (6-3), 8:30 p.m.

Impact Christian (1-7) at NFEI (3-5)

Jackson (8-1) at First Coast (5-3), 6:30 p.m.

Mandarin (5-3) at Bartram Trail (9-0)

Matanzas (4-5) at Winter Springs (0-9)

Menendez (5-4) at Yulee (5-4)

Middleburg (4-5) at Fernandina Beach (4-5)

Nease (1-8) at Tocoi Creek (6-3)

Orange Park (2-7) at Fleming Island (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe (4-5) at Trinity Christian (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Raines (6-2) at Westside (1-8), 6:30 p.m.

Ribault (3-6) at Riverside (3-6), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (6-3) at Palatka (7-2)

Spruce Creek (5-4) at Sandalwood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Walton (7-2) at Union County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (4-5) at Englewood (4-5), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (5-4) at Mayo Lafayette (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (3-5) at Episcopal (7-2)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Class 4A championship: Harvest (3-5) at Gateway Charter (2-5)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship: Paxon (3-6) at Interlachen (9-0)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship: Stanton (1-7) at Cocoa Beach (5-3)

Off, regular seasons complete: Bishop Snyder (5-4), Cedar Creek Christian (4-4), Columbia (6-3), Eagle’s View (3-6), Parker (3-7), Ridgeview (1-9), West Nassau (2-8).

Week 12 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Nov. 4; all games at 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Charlton County (6-2, 3-0) at Lanier County (5-4, 2-1)*

Effingham County (7-2, 5-0) at Brunswick (9-0, 5-0)*

Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) at Lakeside Evans (3-6, 1-3)*

Lowndes (5-4, 0-2) at Camden County (6-3, 2-1)*

Pierce County (8-1, 4-1) at Tattnall County (5-4, 3-2)*

Ware County (8-0, 4-0) at Coffee (8-1, 4-0)*