Bayou bound: Trinity Christian QB Colin Hurley commits to LSU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trinity Christian quarterback Colin Hurley, one of the biggest recruits in the Class of 2025, verbally committed to LSU on Friday morning and announced his plans to reclassify to 2024.

Hurley (6-2 foot, 213 pounds) is the first Trinity player since safety Kevin Toliver II to commit to LSU in 2015, a program that historically hasn’t drawn athletes from the area. Hurley is a 247 Sports Composite five-star prospect who is rated the No. 24 overall player in the country. In Hurley’s post announcing his decision, he also said that he planned to reclassify to 2024.

Hurley is right behind Mandarin receiver Jaime Ffrench (23rd) in the 247 Composite national rankings in what is shaping up the be a blockbuster high end 2025 class.

Hurley got playing time as an eighth grader and became a starter last year. He threw 24 touchdown passes and helped the Conquerors win the Class 2A state championship. This season, Hurley has passed for 954 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games. He suffered a left wrist injury in Week 7 against Riverside and hasn’t played since.

Hurley has passed for 3,183 yards in his career to go along with 36 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Trinity, No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 10, is 9-0 and positioned to close out an unbeaten regular season on Friday night against Munroe. The playoffs will begin in two weeks, with Trinity looking to threepeat. This year, the Conquerors will try and do it in the Class 1M (Metro) division.