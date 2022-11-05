High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap.

The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.

Some of the games with playoff implications were big.

Red-hot Suwannee cooled off No. 4 and previously unbeaten Bradford, 10-7. The Tornadoes (9-1) could meet the Bulldogs (8-2) again in the Class 2S state playoffs in either the state semifinals or the state title game.

First Coast needed a win to try and squeeze into the state playoffs and got it, handling Jackson 30-16 to hand the Tigers (8-2) their first loss to a team from Florida this season. The Buccaneers, playing for outgoing coach Marty Lee, entered the week in ninth place in Region 1-3M but may not get the jump up because the team in front of them, Horizon, also won in Week 11.

Riverside (4-6) ended strong, getting two first-half touchdown passes from Devin Herring to Tae’shaun Gelsey to set the tone for the Generals in a 25-14 win over Ribault. The Generals were No. 8 in Region 1-2M entering the week and needed a win to stay in that spot. That victory should keep Riverside in front of Wolfson for that final spot. The Wolfpack (5-5) edged rival Englewood 17-16 to help coach Step Durham finish with a .500 record in his first season. Quite the turnaround for the Wolfpack and their best mark since going 7-3 in 2019.

Palatka’s 42-10 loss to St. Augustine in the area’s oldest rivalry could mean trouble for the Panthers (7-3) come Sunday. With Yulee’s win over Menendez, that could be enough to bump the Hornets over the Panthers for the final spot in Region 1-2S. Tocoi Creek’s blowout loss (47-17) to one-win Nease could also hold intrigue. The Toros (6-4) were just one spot ahead of Palatka.

Interlachen completed a perfect season, beating Paxon 16-0 to win the Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship. The Rams finished 10-0 under coach Erik Gibson.

In Georgia, Brunswick held on to beat Effingham County 30-27 to win the Region 2-6A championship and go 10-0 for the second consecutive season, and first for new coach Garrett Grady.

Ware County beat Coffee 31-6 to clinch the Region 1-5A championship and polish off a 9-0 regular season.

Week 11 results, Florida

Thursday’s games

University Christian 29, Bishop Kenny 10

Friday’s games

Baker County 41, Sunlake 6

Bartram Trail 42, Mandarin 20

Bolles 49, Gainesville Buchholz 28

Creekside 47, Ponte Vedra 23

Episcopal 36, Zarephath Academy 16

First Coast 30, Jackson 16

Flagler Palm Coast 40, DeLand 28

Fleming Island 52, Orange Park 12

Fletcher 30, Atlantic Coast 0

Fort White 55, Santa Fe 21

Gainesville PK Yonge 35, Keystone Heights 22

Hilliard (7-2) at Christ’s Church (2-7), late

Hollis Christian (2-5) at Pace (6-3), late

Impact Christian (1-7) at NFEI (3-5), late

Matanzas 48, Winter Springs 10

Mayo Lafayette 43, Young Kids in Motion 6

Middleburg 28, Fernandina Beach 14

Nease 47, Tocoi Creek 17

Oakleaf 49, Clay 14

Providence 38, Beachside 28

Raines 32, Westside 6

Riverside 25, Ribault 14

St. Augustine 42, Palatka 10

Sandalwood 27, Spruce Creek 24

Suwannee 10, Bradford 7

Titusville 35, Crescent City 15

Trinity Christian 54, Quincy Munroe 21

Union County 31, Walton 15

White 28, Baldwin 0

Wolfson 17, Englewood 16

Yulee 35, Menendez 7

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Class 4A championship: Gateway Charter 35, Harvest 14

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League championship: Interlachen 16, Paxon 0

Sunshine State Athletic Conference, Atlantic League consolation: Stanton 26, Cocoa Beach 22

Off, regular seasons complete: Bishop Snyder (5-4), Cedar Creek Christian (4-4), Columbia (6-3), Eagle’s View (3-6), Parker (3-7), Ridgeview (1-9), West Nassau (2-8).

Week 12 results, Georgia

Friday, Nov. 4; region games indicated by an *

Brunswick 30, Effingham County 27*

Camden County 48, Lowndes 21*

Charlton County 55, Lanier County 28*

Glynn Academy 42, Lakeside Evans 20*

Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7*

Ware County 31, Coffee 6*

Television coverage

Game of the Week pregame coverage: St. Augustine at Palatka

Game of the week: St. Augustine 42, Palatka 10

How the Super 10 fared: Several ranked teams lose in Week 11

Football Friday: Bartram Trail 42, Mandarin 20

Football Friday: Bolles 49, Gainesville Buchholz 28

Football Friday: Brunswick 30, Effingham County 27*

Football Friday: Fletcher 30, Atlantic Coast 0

Football Friday: Riverside 25, Ribault 14

Football Friday: Trinity Christian 54, Quincy Munroe 21

Football Thursday: University Christian 29, Bishop Kenny 10

Football Friday: White 28, Baldwin 0

Football Friday: Wolfson 17, Englewood 16