74º

LIVE

Sports

News4JAGs predictions: Raiders try and extend misery for Jaguars

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Jamal St. Cyr, Sports Anchor

Tags: Jaguars, News4Jags, Sports4Jax
Thew News4JAX Sports staff offers its predictions for Jaguars games. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in a freefall and struggling to escape it. The losing streak has reached five games with the similarly struggling Raiders (2-5) visiting the Jaguars (2-6) on Sunday. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 1-7

I have learned my lesson. I’ve fallen way out of playoff consideration and am playing for the future at this point. As Doug Pederson says, there’s a lot of season left. But as we’ve seen, we know what the Jaguars have done with that season so far. I can’t have confidence in a team that continues to lose in the same way each week. I’d like to see Trevor Lawrence show consistency at this point as the team (and I) both look ahead to 2023. Raiders 23, Jaguars 21.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 4-4

I would like to pick the Jaguars to win. The oddsmakers have the Jaguars as a favorite. The Raiders haven’t been all that great this year and they have to travel across country from Las Vegas to Jacksonville. I think this will be a close game and until the Jaguars how me they can win a close one, I’m not picking them. Raiders 27, Jaguars 23.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 3-5

This is a tough game to pick. Both teams are in the same realm with only two wins to their name. The Raiders are coming off a shutout loss and will surely be motivated to rebound this week. While the Jaguars are now on a five-game slide, the streak has to end at some point. This is as good a week as any. I’m rolling with the Jags to get their third win of the year on Sunday. Jaguars 28, Raiders 24.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter

Cole joined News4Jax full-time in January 2017, but he has been a part of the team since he began filling in as a sports anchor in 2005.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram