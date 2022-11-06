News4JAGs predictions: Raiders try and extend misery for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in a freefall and struggling to escape it. The losing streak has reached five games with the similarly struggling Raiders (2-5) visiting the Jaguars (2-6) on Sunday. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 1-7

I have learned my lesson. I’ve fallen way out of playoff consideration and am playing for the future at this point. As Doug Pederson says, there’s a lot of season left. But as we’ve seen, we know what the Jaguars have done with that season so far. I can’t have confidence in a team that continues to lose in the same way each week. I’d like to see Trevor Lawrence show consistency at this point as the team (and I) both look ahead to 2023. Raiders 23, Jaguars 21.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 4-4

I would like to pick the Jaguars to win. The oddsmakers have the Jaguars as a favorite. The Raiders haven’t been all that great this year and they have to travel across country from Las Vegas to Jacksonville. I think this will be a close game and until the Jaguars how me they can win a close one, I’m not picking them. Raiders 27, Jaguars 23.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 3-5

This is a tough game to pick. Both teams are in the same realm with only two wins to their name. The Raiders are coming off a shutout loss and will surely be motivated to rebound this week. While the Jaguars are now on a five-game slide, the streak has to end at some point. This is as good a week as any. I’m rolling with the Jags to get their third win of the year on Sunday. Jaguars 28, Raiders 24.