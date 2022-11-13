News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars have a massive challenge on the road against Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars broke their losing streak last week against the Raiders. To try and start a winning streak before their bye week, they’ll have to go on the road and upset the Chiefs. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 1-8

This has been a challenging season for me in the predictions game. I’ve been too optimistic and it’s burned me. Last week was a positive step forward for the Jaguars. I just don’t have faith that they can build on it at Arrowhead Stadium against a player like Patrick Mahomes. They’ve been in every game this season but this is one I don’t think they’re in at the finish. Chiefs 33, Jaguars 21.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 4-5

Do I think the Jaguars or a better team? And yes. Do I think they learn some valuable lessons last week and meeting the Raiders? Yes I do. I think they’ve done a great job of keeping him close this year? Yes, do I think they’re going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs federal head stadium? Not at all. Chiefs 33, Jaguars 20.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 4-5

The Chiefs are among the elite in the NFL. The Jaguars simply are not. Going into Kansas City and taking down the Chiefs is a dreamlike scenario. Sure “any given Sunday” and all the rest of the cliches hold true, but the odds of it being this Sunday are slim. The Jaguars don’t match up well with KC. If they were to pull off the upset Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Foye Oluokun would all need to play near-perfect games. Oluokun will likely be tasked with slowing down Travis Kelce for much of the day. Kelce should win that matchup and the Chiefs should win the game. Kansas City 38, Jaguars 20.