MONDAY HUDDLE: UCF on track for regular season title after win at Tulane

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

Knights win battle of ranked teams at Tulane

It’s looking like the site of the American Athletic Conference championship game will be FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

Central Florida stayed red-hot on Saturday, earning a 38-31 win at Tulane in a battle for first place between two ranked teams.

It was the first time Tulane hosted a game between ranked teams since 1949.

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for 176 yards — 44 more than he passed for — to lead the attack for the Knights, who are clearly in the driver’s seat to play host to the league title game.

Now ranked No. 17 in the country, Central Florida is tied with Tulane and Cincinnati for first in the AAC, but have the tiebreaker over both by virtue of head-to-head wins.

All the Knights have to do is beat Navy at home and South Florida on the road, and the AAC title game will be on their home field.

Seminoles are on a roll also

Don’t look now, but Florida State looks like it has found its footing in Mike Norvell’s third year as head coach.

The Seminoles went on the road and pounded a Syracuse team that has spent time in the national rankings this year, earning a 38-3 win for their third straight victory.

Since losing to Clemson at home, Florida State has climbed to No. 20 in the rankings and has outscored opponents 124-22 in its last three games.

With wins over Louisiana and rival Florida to close the season, a New Year’s Six bowl game is not out of the question for the Seminoles.

Bucs find running game in Germany to beat Seattle

Where did this rushing attack come from for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Bucs entered their game in Munich, Germany against Seattle averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and not having a 100-yard rusher in a game this year, but that all changed in a 21-16 win over a hot Seattle team.

Tampa Bay ran for 161 yards and saw Rachaad White run for 105 yards on 22 carries to become the first running back for the team to rush for 100 yards or more this year.

Now at 5-5, the Buccaneers seem to be righting their ship at the right time.