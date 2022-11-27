News4JAGs predictions: Jaguars have a big task in slowing down the Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are coming off the latest bye week in franchise history. And it was much needed for the 3-7 team. The Ravens visit Jacksonville on Sunday. Can the Jaguars bounce back with a win? The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 2-8.

I seriously considered picking the Jaguars this week. They’re healthy and fresh from coming off a bye week. What tipped me in favor of the Ravens is Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. We just saw what Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce did to Jacksonville in Week 10. With Chad Muma in place of Devin Lloyd this week at one of the linebacker positions, I think there’s going to be a learning curve. And mobile QBs give the Jaguars problems. Daniel Jones racked up 107 on the ground against Jacksonville. It’s close but it’s a Baltimore win. Ravens 27, Jaguars 21.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 5-5.

I’m very tempted to take the Jaguars this week. They are completely healthy coming off a bye. The Ravens are a little banged up, including Lamar Jackson who will play despite being limited in practice with a hip injury. I think the Jaguars can beat team who are out of the playoff hunt, but I’m not ready to pick them to beat playoff teams. Call it a close one, again. Ravens 28, Jaguars 24.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 5-5

Daniel Jones ripped the Jaguars for over 100 yards rushing. Lamar Jackson is on a whole different level. I don’t like Jacksonville’s chances of being able contain Jackson. But If Trevor Lawrence can continue to play the way he was before the bye week then I like the Jags chances of being able to keep the game close. Ultimately, I think the difference will be a turnover in the fourth quarter. Ravens 28, Jaguars 17.