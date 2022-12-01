High school football ‘22: Glance at state semifinal games in Metro, Rural and Suburban divisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The final four of the high school football playoffs are here.

Six area teams — five from Florida, one from Georgia — will play in the state semifinals on Friday night. Here’s a breakdown of those games.

State semifinals

Friday, Dec. 2

Class 2M

(3) Bolles (9-4) at (2) American Heritage (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Bolles d. (6) Episcopal, 38-6; d. (7) Orlando Bishop Moore, 27-10; d. (5) Raines, 21-14; American Heritage d. (8) Inlet Grove, 43-7; d. (4) Boynton Beach, 49-0; d. (2) Cardinal Gibbons, 31-20.

Winner gets: (4) Lakewood (9-4) or (1) Miami Central (12-0) in the Class 2A championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Dates and times have not been announced.

Glance: As is said often at Bolles, tradition never graduates. The Bulldogs are back again. Coach Matt Toblin has led the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in each of his four seasons. He faced American Heritage in the Class 5A state title game when he was the head coach at Ponte Vedra, losing in a 35-33 shootout. This wasn’t the traditional regular season for the Bulldogs, who had their first three-game losing streak in decades and dropped their first game to rival Bishop Kenny since 1977. If that loss to Kenny did anything it refocused the Bulldogs. Bolles stormed back to wallop 4S state semifinalist Gainesville Buchholz (49-28) and breezed through two playoff games before getting a tough game from Raines in the regional final. RB Ty Neal (1,179 rushing yards, 11 TDs) has become the guy out of the backfield for Bolles. QB DJ Moore (1,101 passing yards, 11 TDs) has progressed in the offense after missing time due to injury. WRs Naeem Burroughs (635 receiving yards, 6 TDs) and Kaleb Lampkins (343 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and TE Connor Cox (293 receiving yards, 3 TDs) have all developed into primary targets for Bolles. The defense has been very good in the playoffs, with LB Trent Carter (101 tackles), Skyler Malone (77 tackles, 9 TFL), Breeland Madison (64 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks) and DBs Kavon Miller (65 tackles, 6 INTs) and Spencer Surface (63 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 INTs) the mainstays on that unit.

Class 1M

(3) Clearwater Central Catholic (11-1) at (2) University Christian (11-1)

Road here: UC d. (3) Orlando First Academy, 42-13; d. (1) Trinity Christian, 36-27; Clearwater Central d. (4) Indian Rocks Christian, 63-12; d. (3) Carrollwood Day, 21-11.

Winner gets: (4) True North (9-3) or (1) Chaminade-Madonna (11-0) in the Class 1M championship game on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

Glance: UC is in its first state semifinal game since 2017 and enters with its biggest local win in years. The Christians’ win over Trinity last week was their first over the Conquerors since 1991-92. UC went on to win state championships those seasons. The big difference for UC this year is the ability to go to the passing game with big time results. Historically, the Christians have been a heavy rushing team with the pass sprinkled in. There’s far more to worry about now with QB Dwayne Stuckey (1,363 passing yards, 14 TDs) and WR Jenoa Alford (761 receiving yards, 11 TDs). Factor in multitalented star Orel Gray (1,858 rushing yards, 29 TDs, 4 INTs on defense), arguably the area’s top player, and UC can legitimately hit from more angles than it’s been able to in the past. The defense is very good, too. LB Luke Thomas (97 tackles, 20 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 INTs), DE Desirrio Riles (63 tackles, 12 sacks, 2 INT), LB Dah’kari Gilley (64 tackles, 23.5 TFL), LB/DE Kaydrick Robinson (66 tackles, 13 TFL) and LB Dallas Brown (67 tackles, 16 TFL) are high motor players on that side of the ball. Thomas had a two-point conversion-saving tackle in the regional final. Riles had the game-changing pick six. Clearwater Central is 2-1 all-time against area teams in the postseason (2-0 against Crescent City and 0-1 against Trinity). UC’s focus will be on stopping RB Lenwood Sapp (1,177 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and QB Jershaun Newton (1,880 passing yards, 20 TDs, 1,169 rushing yards, 15 TDs).

One of the challenges for UC this year will be to move past the historic win over Trinity Christian, a game fitting of a state championship-level celebration.

Class 3S

(4) Columbia (9-3) at (1) Lake Wales (13-0)

Road here: Columbia d. (6) Lincoln, 29-6; d. (2) Escambia, 17-15; d. (5) Choctaw, 20-14, OT; Lake Wales d. (8) Auburndale, 34-10; d. (4) Vanguard, 40-0; d. (3) Zephyrhills, 26-9.

Winner gets: (3) Mainland (10-3) at (2) Dunbar (10-1) in the Class 3S championship game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Dates and times have not been announced.

Glance: The Tigers finally clicked and the result is just the fourth trip to the fourth round in program history. Columbia hasn’t been four rounds deep since 2015. It hasn’t been to the championship game since a state runner-up finish in 1997. It took some time to get things going for coach Demetric Jackson Sr., who arrived at his alma mater late in the process in 2021. This season has felt far more aligned. It took two games for Columbia to find its rhythm on offense and has done that with dual-threat QB Tyler Jefferson (1,209 passing yards, 10 TDs; 511 rushing yards, 5 TDs). RB Tony Fulton (665 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and WR Camden Frier (521 receiving yards, 5 TDs) are the offensive headliners. ATH Tray Tolliver (593 all-purposed yards, 4 TDs) can hurt teams anywhere he lines up, be it at receiver on defense or returning kicks. Defense is what leads this team though. The playoffs have highlighted just how good this unit is. LB Jaden Robinson (Florida commit) and S Amare Ferrell (Indiana commit) are the big names on that side of the ball but the impact comes from everywhere. Columbia has allowed 35 points in three playoff games. Robinson had a pick six against Escambia and Ferrell had a pick in the win over Choctaw. Lake Wales has put up video game defensive totals this season. The Highlanders have allowed just 60 points, have four players with five or more interceptions and have 93 sacks. LB Sean Major is credited with 154 tackles and 53 TFL.

Class 2S

(3) Cocoa (9-3) at (2) Bradford (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: Bradford d. (8) Crescent City, 48-0; d. (5) Gainesville Eastside, 37-0; d. (3) Baker County, 28-17; Cocoa d. (7) Dunnellon, 52-6; d. (3) Palm Bay, 49-3; d. (1) South Sumter, 35-7.

Winner gets: (4) Bishop Verot (10-2) or (1) Florida High (12-0) in the Class 2S championship game on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

Glance: The Tornadoes have won two state championships but they’ve never been four rounds deep in any postseason. Bradford’s titles came in back-to-back years (1965-66) when there were only two rounds. This is the first playoff meeting between the two teams, although Cocoa has plenty of history with area schools in the playoffs. The Tigers have faced a local team all but one year in the postseason since 2016. It lost to Raines in back-to-back championship games in 2017-18, beat Bolles for the title in 2016, lost to the Bulldogs in the state semis in 2019 and beat them in the semis last year. This matchup is the collision of styles. Cocoa has a high-powered offense, led by QB Blake Boda (3,444 passing yards, 45 TDs). It is averaging 40.3 ppg and played a tough schedule. The Tornadoes have made a name for themselves with a vise-like defense that has surrendered all of 48 points all season. LBs Chason Clark, Bryson Bowen and Torin Brazell and DB Khalil Cummings have been the area’s fiercest unit this season. This is their biggest assignment to date. They’ll try and keep things low scoring and avoid getting in a shootout with Cocoa. Bradford coach Jamie Rodgers has now taken three Florida teams to state semifinals (Suwannee in 2014 and Baker County in 2017) and is 1-1 in those games.

Class 1R

(3) Union County (8-2) at (2) Northview (12-0), 8 p.m.

Road here: Union County had a first-round bye, then d. (4) Madison County, 27-16; d. (3) Lafayette, 41-6; Northview had a first-round bye; d. (5) Holmes County, 34-26; d. (2) Chipley, 42-6.

Winner gets: (4) Blountstown (9-4) or (1) Hawthorne (10-0) in the Class 1R championship game on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

Glance: The Tigers have enjoyed a special season in Lake Butler. Union is in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time since 2003. This year has conjured up memories of the glory days there. Union was dynasty in the mid-1990s under Robby Pruitt, winning three consecutive state championships. Second-year coach Andrew Thomas isn’t ready to talk state titles just yet but his Tigers are no doubt in the midst of something special. They beat Madison County in the playoffs for the first time and their only losses have come to teams who are in the state semis (University Christian and Hawthorne). QB AJ Cortese (1,277 passing yards, 13 TDs, 638 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and RB Rayvon Durant (1,483 rushing yards, 16 TDs) are the big names on offense. The versatile Daylyn Diston (605 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 3 INTs, 22 tackles on defense) manages to make plays anywhere he lines up. DL Markus Strong (48 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 10.5 sacks) is a drive killer for a defense that is holding teams to 15.2 ppg. The big difference, on paper, in this game is the strength of schedule. Union has played a brutal schedule while Northview’s hasn’t been remotely close in terms of quality opposition.

