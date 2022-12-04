Motor City meltdown: Jaguars not even competitive as Lions roll

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) and defensive end Josh Paschal (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

So much for that momentum.

So much for facing one of the league’s worst defenses.

So much for being ready to take the next step.

The Jaguars were woeful on Sunday, struggling from open to close and getting a big scare from an injury to Trevor Lawrence in a 40-14 loss to the Lions. It drained any leftover feel-good feelings from a Week 12 thriller against Baltimore and showcased just how much work remains for Doug Pederson and Co.

The best news against Detroit was the health of Lawrence, who appeared to be seriously injured after suffering a sack to end the second quarter.

James Houston IV hit Lawrence, who twisted awkwardly with his left leg stuck under a pile and hit the turf. Lawrence writhed in pain while being tended to and was able to walk off under his own power.

Lawrence returned to start the second half and led Jacksonville’s only touchdown drive of the game. He tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Evan Engram and then a two-point conversion throw to Jamal Agnew to get the Jaguars to within 30-14.

That was the most competent Jacksonville looked all day.

Lawrence didn’t finish the game. Pederson put in backup CJ Beathard after the Lions scored on their eighth consecutive drive, the victory cigar for Detroit and a humiliating all-around effort by the Jaguars.

They’d lost only one game this season by more than eight points, a 27-17 defeat to the Chiefs in Week 10.

This one was never close.

The Jaguars were ragged from the start and looked nothing like the second half team from a week ago against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

The Jaguars (4-8) had a playoff pulse after that win, but the loss was a significant setback, especially with AFC South division-leading Tennessee losing against the Eagles on Sunday, too. Jacksonville just couldn’t take advantage of that to gain a game on the Titans, delivering one of their worst performances of an otherwise respectable season.

In a matchup of teams who held the Nos. 1 and 2 picks from last April’s draft, the Lions (5-7) ran over Jacksonville with ease. Travis Etienne fumbled on the second play of the game and Detroit converted it into a Jamal Williams touchdown seven plays later.

That was a glimpse of what was yet to come.

The Jaguars couldn’t slow down Detroit at all.

Jared Goff, constantly mentioned as being replaced by a draft pick, shredded the Jaguars. Goff led the Lions to five scoring drives in the opening half, including a 10-yard strike to Amon-Ra St. Brown to make it 14-3. Detroit added three more field goals by Michael Badgley in the half for a 23-6 lead at the break.

Missed tackles and sack opportunities, dropped passes by receivers and a listlessness dotted the game.

It didn’t help that Lawrence (17 for 31, 179 yards, TD) and the offense were ineffective. Receiver Christian Kirk had a solid game for the Jaguars (6 catches, 104 yards) but got little help elsewhere. The ground game dried up with the large deficit. Etienne had 54 rushing yards on 13 carries but was a nonfactor.

The Lions, who entered with the league’s worst defense in points allowed per game (28.2) and yards allowed per game (414.5), smothered the Jaguars. The bigger problem was Mike Caldwell’s defense continues to struggle. The pass rush is largely invisible. No. 2 overall selection Aidan Hutchinson was credited with a sack. No. 1 pick Travon Walker had five total tackles and a tackle for loss but was a nonfactor.

The inability to get pressure on Goff allowed him to throw for 340 yards on a 31-of-41 day. St. Brown diced the Jacksonville secondary for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches.