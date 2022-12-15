News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Fletcher, Ponte Vedra move up, Fleming Island moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 14 games.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, previous, school, record, classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (8-0-2, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Lakeland Christian, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Bears moved to No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps since our last check in and played very well at the Women’s Invitational Showcase Tournament at Montverde Academy last week. They had a 1-all draw against host Montverde and then beat Lakeland Christian 1-0. Bartram returned to action in the area this week previously ranked Tocoi Creek (2-0 win). They face unbeaten Fleming Island on Thursday night. Olivia Bori (10 goals) and Grace Ivey (6 goals, 20 assists) lead the Bears in scoring and the defense is absolutely wicked (four goals allowed).

2. (2) St. Johns Country Day (9-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Fletcher, Lincoln, PK Yonge, Ponte Vedra, Viera, Venice.

Glance: Another program with a stellar showing at the Women’s Invitational Showcase Tournament. The Spartans, ranked No. 2 in both the Super 6 and in MaxPreps national rankings behind Bartram, beat Viera (4-1) and Venice (5-0) comfortably there, then returned home for a 4-0 win over defending Class 6A state champ Fletcher. There’s another massive showdown at home against Orlando Bishop Moore, which fell from No. 1 in MaxPreps national rankings to No. 4. Freshman Sydney Schmidt doubled her goal scoring since our last check in, going from five to 10 goals. Senior Lauryn Mateo did the same (from 4 to 8).

3. (4) Ponte Vedra (8-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Lakeland Christian, Nease, Providence, Tocoi Creek, Winter Park.

Glance: The Sharks went 2-0 at the Women’s Invitational Showcase Tournament, knocking off Lakeland Christian (2-0) and Winter Park (3-2). They returned to area play with a 6-0 rout at Gainesville Buchholz. They have Sandalwood on Thursday and Stanton on Friday before a heavyweight clash at home against No. 1 Bartram on Tuesday.

4. (T6) Fletcher (5-4-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Doral Academy, Mandarin, Stanton, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Not a bad week for the Senators, who tied previous national No. 1 Bishop Moore (1-1) and beat Doral Academy (1-0). They returned home and faced St. Johns and lost 4-0. They wrap up their pre-Christmas slate against Wolfson on Thursday.

5. (3) Creekside (4-3, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Mandarin.

Glance: The defending 7A state champions had a rough patch over the past week, losing to Doral Academy (1-0) and host Montverde (3-0) at Women’s Invitational Showcase Tournament. They ended a three-game losing streak against Sandalwood (10-0). They round out this week with a home game against a solid Nease team. The return of Avery Robinson, a UCLA commit, will infuse the lineup with some much-needed scoring.

6. (NR) Fleming Island (5-0-2, Class 6A)

Notable win: Seabreeze.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have used very good defense in their unbeaten start, allowing just five goals. That will be put to the test against No. 1 Bartram Trail on Thursday night, followed by a strong Atlantic Coast on Friday. Taylor Tamares (7 goals, 4 assists), Gianna Gardner (6 goals, 4 assists) and Kaitlyn Scherer (7 assists, 3 goals) lead Fleming.

Dropped out

Atlantic Coast (5-2-1, Class 7A); Tocoi Creek (4-4-1, Class 4A).

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-2-1, Class 7A); Beachside (5-3-1, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (5-2-2, Class 4A); Bolles (5-4-2, Class 3A); Clay (7-1, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (9-2-1, Class 7A); Mandarin (6-3-1, Class 6A); Nease (7-2-1, Class 6A); Oakleaf (4-2-2, Class 6A); Orange Park (7-1, Class 5A); Providence (4-2-2, Class 3A); Stanton (6-3-2, Class 4A); Tocoi Creek (4-4-1, Class 4A).