Believe it! Jaguars use pick-six in OT to complete stunning comeback win over Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Believe in them now?

In Jacksonville’s biggest home game in years, it capped a stunning comeback with a pick-six by Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime to beat the Cowboys 40-34 in front of a packed house at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

One week after ending a nine-game losing streak to the Titans in Nashville, the Jaguars pulled off another stunner against Dallas, ending a 20-game losing streak to NFC teams and keeping Jacksonville firmly in the playoff race.

It took another heroic effort from Trevor Lawrence, a career day from Zay Jones and Jenkins’ 51-yard interception return for a touchdown gave the Jaguars one of their unlikeliest wins in years. They’ll head to New York on Thursday to face the Jets, return home to face the Texans on Jan. 1 and then wrap things up at home a week later against Tennessee. Winning out, and having the Titans lose another game, would give Jacksonville the AFC South title in Doug Pederson’s first season.

It didn’t seem possible. Not against the Cowboys (10-4), who entered on a five-game winning streak and needed just another win to punch their playoff ticket.

Down 17 in the third quarter and listless on both sides of the ball, Lawrence energized the Jaguars in the final quarter and a delivered another franchise quarterback type of performance.

He led a textbook game-tying drive, taking Jacksonville 41 yards in 56 seconds to set Riley Patterson up for a 48-yard field goal to knot things up as time expired.

They couldn’t keep that momentum on offense in overtime.

Jacksonville went three and out, punted it away and watched as the Cowboys took their time. It should have been an easy drive to kick a winning field goal, but Prescott’s third-down pass to Noah Brown was bobbled and bounced into the hands of Jenkins.

He zig zagged his way in front of a wall of blockers to the end zone, setting up a thunderous celebration at TIAA Bank Field and keeping a team that started 2-6 firmly in the AFC South race in the final weeks of the season.

Unbelievable.

Lawrence finished 27 of 42 passing for 318 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Zay Jones had six catches for 109 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Jenkins had two picks of Prescott.

To even be in the position to force overtime or sneak out with a win took numerous clutch plays in the final minutes, notably a massive stop by the Jacksonville defense.

With Lawrence leading a potential tying or go-ahead drive late in regulation, he escaped a sack, tucked it and ran. What should have been an 11-yard gain and ideal field position wound up with Lawrence losing a fumble at the end of the run. Dallas recovered it with 1:38 to go. That should have been the ballgame and a valiant effort but a crushing loss. But the defense, torched much of the first half, managed to force a three and out. That set the table for Patterson’s 48-yarder tie it.

Getting to that point didn’t seem realistic with how poorly Jacksonville played in the opening half.

The Jaguars erased a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter with three touchdowns in a 10-minute span. They grabbed a 31-27 lead on Lawrence’s third touchdown pass to Zay Jones with 10:07 to play, a stunning blitz considering how lethargic Jacksonville looked for two-and-a-half quarters of football.

Prescott didn’t relent. He countered Lawrence by marching 75 yards in 13 plays and throwing a 13-yard touchdown to Noah Brown with 3:07 to play to go back up 34-31. Lawrence calmly responded and had the Jaguars marching down the field. His 11-yard run put Jacksonville in field goal range with plenty of time left but the fumble ended that opportunity.

The Jaguars hadn’t beaten an out-of-conference opponent since topping the Giants 20-15 in the 2018 season opener and had tight defeats to the Commanders, Eagles and Giants this season.

The Jaguars (6-8) needed to play perfect to have a shot at cooling off Dallas and didn’t look up to the challenge early. There was no forceful defense like a week ago against the Titans. There was no sizzling performance by Lawrence, who looked off early.

The defense struggled to slow down Prescott, who hit 15 of 16 pass attempts in the opening half and had scoring throws to Peyton Hendershot and Noah Brown, the latter putting Dallas in front 21-7 with two minutes to play before halftime.

Things started off poorly.

The Jaguars forced a punt on the opening drive and started out well with their own drive. Travis Etienne’s second lost fumble in three games killed that near midfield and Dallas punched in a 10-yard scoring run on a lunge across the goal line from Ezekiel Elliott to get on the board.

Lawrence, who was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a four-touchdown showing against Tennessee, struggled against a ferocious Dallas defense much of the game until finding a rhythm late in the third quarter. Lawrence’s streak of no interceptions ended at 204 on a pick by DaRon Bland, a play that led to a 53-yard field goal by Brett Maher. That put Dallas up 27-10 with 5:26 to play in the third.

At that point, Jacksonville looked on the verge of imploding like it did against Detroit.

Instead, it ignited Lawrence.

He came back firing, hitting Zay Jones on a 59-yard touchdown three plays later, then hit Marvin Jones for a 10-yard strike just over two minutes later. Wedged in between those two scoring plays was a diving interception by Rayshawn Jenkins on Jacksonville’s best defensive play of the afternoon. He tossed the go-ahead score to Zay Jones on a 3-yard play with 10:07 to go for Jacksonville’s first lead of the game.