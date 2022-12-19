AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status is uncertain for Philadelphia's game at Dallas, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the injury.

Hurts has led the Eagles to a 13-1 mark and the best record in the NFL. The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter.

Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He went 22-of-37 passing for 315 yards and added 61 yards rushing on 17 attempts with three touchdowns against the Bears.

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

