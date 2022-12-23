Four takeaways: Surging Jaguars continue to change narrative about the franchise

The Jaguars took Manhattan. Or, at least, the Meadowlands. In a game that never seemed in doubt, the Jaguars dominated the Jets 19-3 to improve to 7-8 in the season and keep their playoffs hopes in their own hands. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

The gap is large

The difference between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, even on a cold, wet, windy day in New Jersey was so clear. Twenty months ago, there was talk from some people about how Wilson might be a better prospect than Lawrence. Those people should never scout again. Lawrence has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league while Wilson was booed throughout the game by the home fans. By the late third quarter, Wilson was on the sideline. The Jets will be in the market for a quarterback soon enough, while the Jaguars have their man.

Beware fool’s gold

The Jaguars defensive front, without Foley Fatukasi and Travon Walker had one of their most impactful games of the season. But don’t think they’ve solved the issues. The Jets’ offensive line is a mess. That being said, a game to gain some confidence isn’t so bad. They’ll have to be better if they make it to the playoffs.

Changing the narrative

Watching the game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, hearing the way the venerable Al Michaels talk about the Jaguars in glowing terms, in particular Lawrence and Doug Pederson, shows what the last month and a half has meant for the franchise. When the most highly-regarded play-by-play man in the league raves about your team, others will notice. The stench of the Urban Meyer-era is fully behind the Jaguars franchise. Truly a new day.

What’s next?

The Jaguars travel to Houston for a New Year’s Day game agains the Texans. If Jacksonville wins in the Lone Star state, they can clinch the AFC South championship and a playoff spot on the final week of the season when they host the Tennessee Titans. If the Titans lose their next two games against the Texans and Cowboys, the Jaguars could also clinch with a win over the Texans.