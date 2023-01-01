All-News4JAX boys golf: Ponte Vedra’s Brock Blais shines in final season for Sharks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tradition.

The Ponte Vedra boys golf team has built a significant amount of it in a short period of time. It has shown no signs of slowing down, only getting stronger.

Brock Blais, the All-News4JAX boys golfer of the year, has been a major piece of that continuing tradition for the Sharks.

“The last two years with Brock in our lineup has been nothing less than awesome,” said Ponte Vedra coach Mickey Leapley. “His charisma and the way he handles himself has certainly helped our team and bled itseld into other teammates in a good way.”

Blais not only helped the Sharks win their state-record-upping eighth team championship, and sixth in a row, but added an individual title to his resume with a five-hole playoff victory over Middleburg’s Chase Carroll. Blais was 1-under 143 over the two rounds and edged Carroll for the title.

He’s the 19th area boys golfer to win an individual state championship and the third to do it from Ponte Vedra High.

On a program that is not long on years (Ponte Vedra opened in 2008), it has become the preeminent team in Florida in terms of boys golf. Teammate Carson Brewer earned top player honors last year and Blais kept that going this season.

The UTSA signee and Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Golf winner was one of Ponte Vedra’s team captains and one of six seniors on the team. As Blais graduates, the tradition won’t.

“Has always been around to volunteer to play with the younger guys and support them on and off the course. A special kind of guy,” Leapley said. “Gonna miss him but look forward to watching him play at UTSA.”

All-News4JAX boys golf team

First team

Golfer, School, Class

Brock Blais, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

All-News4JAX golfer of the year. Individual state champ with rounds of 74-69 and then winning in a playoff over Middleburg’s Chase Carroll. T-3 at district tournament and individual region champ.

Chase Carroll, Middleburg, Sr.

State runner-up to Ponte Vedra’s Blais. Went 71-72 in the 2A tournament. Won District 2-2A tournament by four strokes with a 71.

Jackson Klauk, Nease, Sr.

Finished T-2 in Class 3A state meet with 1-under 71; T-4 at region with a 70. District tri-medalist with a 70 and helped lead Panthers to District 3-3A crown.

Tyler Mawhinney, Fleming Island, Fr.

Went T-7 in Class 3A state tournament with a 1-over 73. Region champ with a 68 and led Golden Eagles to team title there. T-6 at district with a 74.

Camden Smith, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Finished 79-73 for a 152 and T-13 at Class 2A state meet. District 3-2A champ with a 69 and carded a 70 at region to help push Sharks to 12-shot win over Bishop Kenny there.

Second team

Golfer, School, Class, Notable

Carson Brewer, Ponte Vedra, Sr.: Went 76-73 for 5-over 149 for 9th at 2A state tournament. Finished T-2 at region with 2-under 70. Carded 5-over 77 for 10th at district.

Nolan Harper, Beachside, Jr.: Finished T-5 in Class 2A state tournament with a 68-79 (3-over 147). Went T-2 at region with 2-under 70.

Henry Robards, Episcopal, Jr.: Went 71-71 for T2 at state. Finished T-2 at district with a 72 and took region medalist honors with a 70.

Brody Stevenson, Bartram Trail, Sr.: Finished T-7 with 1-over 73 in Class 3A state meet. Took 8th at region with a 71. District tri-medalist with a 70.

Colton Swartz, Fleming Island, Sr.: Was T-7 in 3A state meet with a 1-over 73. T-3 at region with a 70.

Honorable mention

Golfer, School, Class

Carter Abitabilo, Tocoi Creek, Jr.

Luke Balaskiewicz, Bolles, So.

Camden Goldknopf, Episcopal, Jr.

Connor Hess, Episcopal, Jr.

Ryan Houck, Fleming Island, Fr.

Stefan Ink, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Emmet Kuhlenkamp, Fleming Island, So.

Alex Lymus, Stanton, Sr.

Tanner Millar, Fernandina Beach, Jr.

Andrew Morgan, Bolles, Sr.

Jonah Nacional, Beachside, Fr.

Noah Reynolds, Fernandina Beach, Sr

Jackson Runquist, Fletcher, Fr.

Miles Russell, Providence, 8th

Rohan Singh, Ponte Vedra, Sr.

Cody Tucker, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

Connor Williams, Columbia, Jr.