What time is it? Trevor Lawrence gifts offensive linemen with new watches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s almost playoff time so why not dole out a few luxury watches to help Jaguars players get ready for it.
Trevor Lawrence surprised his 12 offensive linemen with a nice holiday timepiece, gifting each with Breitling Avenger Chronograph 45 watches during a private dinner. The watches range in price from $4,350 to $14,400 on the Breitling website.
Who needs an Apple Watch with a franchise quarterback like Lawrence. The second-year player became a Breitling brand ambassador last July.
Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-8) have won four straight games entering Saturday night’s game against the Titans (7-9), a showdown that will determine the AFC South champ.
Lawrence has been sacked 26 times this season. He has passed for 3,901 yards and 24 touchdowns.