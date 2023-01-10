News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf not moving; St. Johns CD enters rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 9.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (17-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Orange Park, Orlando Jones, Providence Christian (Tenn.), Ribault, Vero Beach.

Glance: There’s been no doubt of Kenny’s talent all season. The Crusaders have been No. 1 from our first Super 6 and they continue to cement that by the week. Kenny went a quality 3-0 since our last update, beating NFEI (49-38), McEachern (33-30) and Providence Christian (40-31). The winning streak is now at 14 games for the Crusaders. Riley Talbert (11.1 ppg), Clare Coyle (10.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg), and Sophia Rueppell (9.2 ppg) remain Kenny’s Big 3.

2. (2) Oakleaf (16-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bradford, Fleming Island, Jackson, Mainland, Nease, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Knights keep on rolling. They thumped previously ranked Nease (76-54) and rolled over Fleming Island (87-51) since our last Super 6. with Kaylah Turner (21.4 ppg), Fantasia James (17.4 ppg), Trista Brown (9.7 ppg) and Kamiya Jones (9.1 ppg) are pacing the area’s deepest lineup. The winning streak is now up to 15 games.

3. (3) Jackson (13-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Gainesville, NC GBB Academy, St. Augustine, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Tigers keep on rolling. They’ve been absolutely choking the offense out of opponents as of late, with a 31-13 blowout of Raines and a 60-23 romp over Atlantic Coast since our last Super 6. Jackson would have been a favorite to win the Gateway Conference tournament this week but was removed from the event following a large altercation after the win over Raines.

4. (4) Providence (12-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Chiles, Master’s Academy, Oviedo, Trenton, Trinity Catholic.

Glance: The Stallions cleaned up in Tallahassee since our last Super 6, beating Lincoln (48-33) and then a very good Chiles (44-37). Those wins pushed their winning streak to six games entering a tough matchup back in town against Ponte Vedra. They’ve got Episcopal (Thursday) and Hawthorne (Friday) to round out the week. Ella Ortman (16.7 ppg) and Janai Jordan (10.4 ppg) continue to headline the offense for the Stallions.

5. (5) Bolles (12-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, Raines, St. Augustine, University Christian.

Glance: The Bulldogs have won three straight entering a tough showdown on Tuesday against San Jose Prep. Bolles beat Creekside (51-45) since our last Super 6. Then it’s a trip to No. 1 Bishop Kenny on Thursday night. Big week for Kelly Stevenson’s Bulldogs. Abby Knauff (18.8 ppg) has been one of the area’s top scorers all season.

T-6. (6) Ridgeview (13-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Keystone Heights, Knox Central, Nease, Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood, Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Panthers went 2-0 since our last update, a 41-32 win over Ponte Vedra and a 50-17 romp over winless Westside. Paetyn Miller (11.2 ppg), Nacoya Blocton (10.4 ppg, 8 rpg) and Nia Blocton (10.3 ppg, 12.7 rpg) are the Panthers’ top players.

T-6 (NR) St. Johns Country Day (8-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bayshore, Episcopal, First Academy, George Jenkins, The Rock

Glance: It’s the Taliah Scott Show night after night and the Spartans have won five straight behind one of the country’s leading scorers (37.3 ppg) and have just one loss to a local team (69-66 to San Jose Prep). They’ve got three games inside the next Super 6 window, including a home game on Jan. 17 against fellow No. 6 Ridgeview.

On the bubble

Baker County (9-4, Class 5A); Bartram Trail (10-10, Class 7A); Beachside (11-3, Class 4A); Bradford (8-5, Class 3A); Episcopal (8-7, Class 3A); Fort White (9-5, Class 1A); Hilliard (7-5, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (12-5, Class 4A); Nease (12-4, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (7-7, Class 2A); Paxon (10-5, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (8-7, Class 6A); Ribault (10-5, Class 4A); St. Augustine (10-6, Class 5A); St. Joseph (12-4, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (12-6, independent); Sandalwood (9-8, Class 7A); Tocoi Creek (12-5, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (11-4, Class 3A); University Christian (6-3, Class 2A).