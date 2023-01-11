News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Surging Bishop Kenny moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 10. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Providence (14-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Oakleaf, Nease, Riverside, Sandalwood, Shady Spring (WV), Vanguard.

Glance: Providence remains No. 1 just as it has from our opening Super 6. They beat a solid Ponte Vedra team (60-45) and then walloped Bolles (73-40). Three solid upcoming matchups in the span of our next Super 6 — at Impact Christian (Friday), at Orange Park (Monday) and at Neaser (Tuesday). Providence has won three straight since its lone loss to Winter Haven.

2. (3) Oakleaf (14-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: American, Camden County (Ga), McKeel Academy, Orange Park, Sandalwood (twice), Westside.

Glance: Nine consecutive wins for the Knights, including a high quality W over county rival Orange Park (76-45), one of their best victories of the season. Not many difficult tests left on the regular season schedule for Oakleaf, save for a rematch against Orange Park on Jan. 20.

3. (T6) North Florida Educational (12-5, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Alexander (Ga.), Blake, DME Academy, Potter’s House, Riverside, San Jose Prep, Tampa Catholic.

Glance: Excellent week since our last Super 6 for NFEI, including a 65-57 win over Impact Christian in what could be a preview of a playoff game. The Eagles also handled Bishop Snyder (64-46) and beat a 12-3 Alexander squad 62-60. NFEI makes the big leap of the week. Two difficult opponents to round out the week with Gainesville The Rock and Pensacola’s Booker T. Washingon on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

4. (4) Ribault (14-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Impact Christian, Jackson, Lake Howell, Mandarin, Orange Park, White.

Glance: The Trojans have won three in a row, including a quality W over Impact Christian (58-41). Since our last Super 6, Ribault also beat Ridgeview (85-43). The Trojans have First Coast and then a strong Riviera Beach Suncoast on Friday, followed by another tournament game Saturday. Caleb Williams (13.8 ppg), Kevin Stokes (10.2 ppg) and George Woods (9.8 ppg) have been the headliners for Ribault all season.

5. (T6) Ponte Vedra (10-4, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga), Nease, Paxon, Poinciana, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Sharks went 1-1 since our last Super 6, with a 75-62 win over Creekside and a 60-45 loss to No. 1 Providence. All losses are not created equal. The Sharks, state runners-up last season, have just one loss to a local school (Providence). The other three are to Savannah Johnson, Tampa Catholic and St. Andrew’s, teams who are a combined 32-11. Israel Nuhu (15 ppg), Ben Ritchie (12.8 ppg) and Nathan Bunkosky (10.1 ppg) are pacing Ponte Vedra.

T6. (NR) Bishop Kenny (13-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Benedictine (Ga.), Creekside, Holy Cross (Louisiana), Mandarin, Orange Park, Palatka, St. Joseph, Yulee.

Glance: The Crusaders have won seven straight including a quality W over St. Joseph (36-35) last Friday. There’s a big showdown Friday night at rival Bolles on tap.

T6. (2) Paxon (13-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Kenny, Glynn Academy (Ga), Lovejoy (Ga), St. Augustine, Toombs County (Ga), Wolfson.

Glance: Tough stretch since our last Super 6 for the Golden Eagles. They beat Bishop Snyder (52-19), then lost to Savannah program Johnson (56-51) and a solid Orange Park (12-5). Not bad losses in the big picture. Johnson and OP are a combined 24-8. They stay in this week over some surging programs like St. Joseph and University Christian and edge out Impact Christian.

Others

Bolles (10-5, Class 4A); Columbia (10-6, Class 5A); Episcopal (10-5, Class 3A); Fleming Island (10-5, Class 6A); Fletcher (6-6, Class 6A); Harvest Community (11-5, Class 2A); Hilliard (11-4, Class 1A); Impact Christian (10-5, Class 2A); Interlachen (14-4, Class 3A); Jackson (8-8, Class 4A); Nease (13-4, Class 6A); Orange Park (12-5, Class 6A); St. Augustine (9-5, Class 5A); St. Joseph (10-3, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (9-3, independent); Sandalwood (9-8, Class 7A); University Christian (8-4, Class 2A); Yulee (8-7, Class 4A).