48º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Party for the Playoffs: We’re keeping up with the festive atmosphere live ahead of Jags’ wild-card game

The fans are out in force and the tailgates are going strong this afternoon

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars, News4JAGs
These Jags fans posted their tailgating photo early Saturday morning. Never too early to start partying for the playoffs! (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are hosting the Chargers in the AFC playoffs and Jacksonville is pumped! But before tonight’s prime-time kickoff, it’s all about the tailgates and the pregame around TIAA Bank Field. News4JAX will be all around the pregame festivities on Saturday and will be tweeting out photos and videos throughout the lead up to the game.

Follow along with this story and track our reporters as they move all around and talk to fans who are celebrating Jacksonville’s best season since 2017.

If you don’t see Tweets below, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter