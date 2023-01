A News4JAX Inisder can win a pair of tickets to see the Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars won the AFC South in a prime-time showdown last week and are back at it on Saturday night in their first playoff game since the 2017 season.

The Jaguars (9-8) are riding a season-high five-game winning streak. They already beat the Chargers (10-7) this season, hammering Los Angeles 38-10 in Week 3.

