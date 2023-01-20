News4JAGs predictions: Is an AFC championship game appearance a reality for Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The task is steep with a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 5-13.

My season has long been in the toilet. I would say I’n playing for pride, but that’s gone, too. My pick of the Chargers over the Jaguars looked good last week for about 25 minutes before Trevor Lawrence went scorched earth. This season to me feels like 1996. No one expected the Jaguars, who were sitting at 3-6 after nine games, to do do much. They went 6-1 after that and wound up reaching the AFC championship game. In the second round, they played the No. 1 seeded team (the Broncos), an overwhelming favorite, and won. This feels like 1996 all over again. The Jaguars were a team on the rise, just like they are now. In honor of ‘96. ... Jaguars 30, Chiefs 27.

Cole Pepper

Season record: 9-8.

When the Jaguars faced the Chiefs in Week 10, I would not have said that they had a chance to win. Sure, in the NFL, any team can beat any other team on any given Sunday. But to go to Kansas City while you aren’t playing your best and win? It’s a tall task. The Jaguars are playing their best football right now. They can play better. A big key to the Jaguars chances to win is scoring an early touchdown to quiet the Arrowhead Stadium crowd. If the Jaguars can do that and win the turnover battle, they can win. But I think it would be a little ahead of schedule. I think this will be a closer game than the betting line would suggest, but I’m going with Patrick Mahomes and Co. Chiefs 33, Jaguars 28.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 9-9.

I’m picking the Jaguars. I’m not even going to beat around the bush. I said it two weeks ago on the News4JAGs podcast I fully think the Jags are capable of beating the Chiefs. I stand by that. Maybe it’s a feeling or wishful thinking but I just get the inkling that the Jaguars are going to shock some people on Saturday. Jaguars 35, Chiefs 28.