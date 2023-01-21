55º

GameDay Live: Jaguars face major challenge against Chiefs in AFC playoffs

Live scoreboard, tweet-by-tweet of action from Saturday’s game against Kansas City

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off for the first time in the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars had the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history last week against the Chargers. Their reward is a second-round game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the toughest stadiums in all of sports to play in.

The Jaguars (10-8) have won six straight games heading into their 4:30 p.m. showdown against Kansas City (14-3). The teams have met once this season, a 27-17 Kansas City win in Week 10.

