Party for the Playoffs: Fans are pumped up for Jaguars AFC divisional playoff game in KC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on the road in Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs. News4JAX has reporters up there for the game and also back here as Jacksonville cheers on its Jaguars. There’s a watch party at Daily’s Place and sports bars and restaurants across town will be going strong before, during and after the game.

Follow along with this story and track our reporters in Kansas City and across town as they move all around and talk to fans who are cheering on the Jaguars. If you want details about how you can check out the Jaguars game at Daily’s Place on Saturday, we’ve got you covered here.

If you don’t see Tweets below, click here.