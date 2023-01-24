News4JAX girls basketball Super 6: Bishop Kenny cements No. 1 spot; Bolles moves back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 24.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (23-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Cardinal Gibbons, Centennial, Episcopal, Gainesville, Legion Collegiate, Mainland, McEachern (Ga.), NFEI, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Orlando Jones, Providence Christian (Tenn.), Ribault, Sandalwood, University Christian, Vero Beach.

Glance: There is no debate about the area’s best team. The Crusaders answered that with a 57-44 win over No. 2 Oakleaf since our last Super 6. A rare 1-2 showdown ended with a convincing Kenny win. The Crusaders wrap up their regular season with a Thursday home game against Palatka. They’ve won 20 consecutive games since their lone loss, a 40-35 setback against Westminster Academy. Clare Coyle (11.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg), Riley Talbert (10.7 ppg), and Sophia Rueppell (10 ppg) are fundamentally sound. This team has state championship game mettle.

2. (2) Oakleaf (20-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bradford, First Coast, Fleming Island, Jackson, Mainland, Nease, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Ridgeview, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Knights went 1-1 since our last Super 6, a 57-44 loss to No. 1 Kenny and a forfeit win over Tallahassee Leon. The Knights have been excellent this season and have the weapons for a deep playoff run. They wrap up the regular season with a home game on Friday against Parker. Kaylah Turner (22.1 ppg), Fantasia James (17.9 ppg), Kamiya Jones (9.1 ppg) and Trista Brown (9.7 ppg) have been the headliners for the Knights this year.

3. (3) Jackson (14-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Gainesville, NC GBB Academy, St. Augustine, San Jose Prep.

Glance: The Tigers were back in action with a 46-42 win over Parker since our last Super 6. Two of Jackson’s losses came via forfeit, so its record is better than it looks. The Tigers have a busy week ahead, with NFEI (Tuesday), St. Johns Country Day (Wednesday), Spruce Creek (Thursday), Riverside (Friday) and Central Florida Christian (Saturday).

4. (4) San Jose Prep (15-6, Independent)

Notable wins: Boca Raton, Bolles, Florida High, Kathleen, Mandarin, Northside Christian (NC), Ribault, Rickards, St. Johns CD.

Glance: The Storm have been off since a win over Kennedy Catholic (NY) on Jan. 14. They return to action Thursday at Sandalwood. Terrielle Clark (8.8 ppg) and Kourtney Johnson (8.1 ppg) lead the Storm regulars in scoring.

5. (6) Nease (16-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Columbia (twice), Hilliard, Horizon, Menendez, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Tocoi Creek, Villages Charter.

Glance: A 2-0 week for the Panthers, who beat Columbia (54-19) and Hilliard (69-22) since our last Super 6. They wrap things up on Thursday against Fletcher and Friday against Tocoi Creek before opening the district tournament. Camryn Robinson (18.7 ppg) and Madi Ray (8.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg) lead the Panthers.

6. (NR) Bolles (15-7, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, Menendez, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, St. Augustine, University Christian, West Port.

Glance: The Bulldogs are back in the rankings after a week out. They notched a high quality W last Friday against a 17-4 Ocala West Port (56-35). They also beat Dunnellon since our last Super 6. They wind down the regular season with University Christian (Tuesday), Mandarin (Thursday) and NFEI (Friday).

Dropped out

St. Johns Country Day (13-5, Class 2A).

On the bubble

Baker County (13-5, Class 5A); Bartram Trail (12-12, Class 7A); Beachside (15-4, Class 4A); Bradford (9-7, Class 3A); Episcopal (11-11, Class 3A); Fleming Island (11-8, Class 6A); Fort White (12-8, Class 1A); Hilliard (15-7, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (15-7, Class 4A); Mandarin (11-8, Class 7A); Menendez (12-11, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (11-7, Class 2A); Paxon (12-6, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (12-8, Class 6A); Providence (15-5, Class 3A); Sandalwood (10-10, Class 7A); Ribault (12-7, Class 4A); Ridgeview (16-7, Class 5A); St. Augustine (15-6, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (13-5, Class 2A); St. Joseph (15-5, Class 2A); Tocoi Creek (15-7, Class 4A); Trinity Christian (16-7, Class 3A); University Christian (9-4, Class 2A); White (11-9, Class 4A).