UNF uses hot outside shooting to sweep River City Rumble, 65-58 over JU

48 hours. Two wins. And a bushel of momentum.

UNF built off a win over JU Thursday night to sweep the River City Rumble thanks to a 65-58 win Saturday in front of 4,439 fans at the UNF Arena, the most to watch a game there since 2016.

UNF guard Jose Placer, who scored 30 on Thursday, led the Ospreys with 21 in the win. Carter Hendricksen added 16 points for UNF (10-14; 5-7 in ASUN).

JU led by seven with 7:32 to play in the first half, but UNF’s shots started to fall. By halftime, the Ospreys led 35-28 at the break after Hendricksen made a three-pointer just before the buzzer.

The second half saw an evenly played last 20 minutes. JU got to within four in the closing two minutes but turned the ball over too many times to retake the lead. The Dolphins (12-11; 5-7) committed 21 turnovers in the game, to just nine for UNF.

The Osprey’s made a three-pointer in a game for the 803rd consecutive game. For the game, UNF made 13 of 24 from beyond the arc, the most threes allowed by JU this season.

Osayi Osifo led JU with 15 points, scoring in double figures for the Dolphins for the seventh consecutive game. Mike Marsh added 14 points, all but four before he left the game with an ankle injury.

It’s just the second time this season JU has lost back-to-back games and the first time since falling to Notre Dame and Florida Gulf Coast in the final two games before the New Year.

Next up for UNF, they’ll host Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.

JU returns to Swisher Gymnasium to host Stetson on Thursday.