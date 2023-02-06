Area girls hoops team ready as state playoff brackets announced

Taliah Scott and the St. Johns Country Day girls basketball team are a No. 1 seed in the Region 1-2A playoffs that begin Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets are set.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason field on Sunday, with nearly two dozen teams making the tournament. Opening round games begin Thursday.

Among the first-round matchups are all-local showdowns between Jackson and Ribault and Paxon/Bolles, both in Region 1-4A. In Region 1-2A, St. Johns Country Day hosts St. Joseph and University Christian hosts Covenant School of Jacksonville. In Region 1-3A, Bradford visits Providence.

Oakleaf (Region 1-6A), Bishop Kenny (1-4A), Providence and St. Johns Country Day all earned No. 1 seeds in their regions.

Regional quarterfinals

All games Thursday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(8) Mandarin (14-9) at (1) Spruce Creek (21-5)

Region 1-6A

(8) Pace (18-8) at (1) Oakleaf (23-2)

(5) Ponte Vedra (15-9) at (4) Crestview (20-7)

(2) Nease (20-6) at (7) Land O’Lakes (18-4)

Region 1-5A

(8) White (14-10) at (1) Mainland (16-8)

(5) Pine Forest (15-11) at (4) St. Augustine (18-7)

(6) Rickards (15-11) at (3) Ridgeview (20-7)

Region 1-4A

(8) West Florida (12-14) at (1) Bishop Kenny (26-1)

(4) Jackson (17-10) at (5) Ribault (14-7)

(7) Beachside (17-6) at (2) Rutherford (23-1), 8 p.m.

(6) Paxon (15-8) at (3) Bolles (18-9)

Region 1-3A

(8) Bradford (10-11) at (1) Providence (19-5)

(7) Trinity Christian (18-8) at (2) PK Yonge (14-3)

(6) Episcopal (13-13) at (3) Master’s Academy (19-6)

Region 1-2A

(8) St. Joseph (15-8) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (16-5)

(2) NFEI (14-8) at (7) Oak Hall (16-7)

(6) Covenant School of Jacksonville (19-5) at (3) University Christian (12-5)

Regional semifinals

Region 3-1A

(3) Hilliard (19-8) at (2) Newberry (21-5)