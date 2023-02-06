Boys soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Mandarin among area programs headed to postseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school soccer playoff field is set.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason brackets over the weekend, with Super 6 top-ranked Mandarin the lone area school earning a No. 1 seed. The Mustangs open the playoffs Wednesday at home against Timber Creek. Looming in that Region 1-7A bracket are area programs Creekside and Bartram Trail.

The Bears, seeded No. 2, open at Lake Mary. The fourth-seeded Knights host East Ridge. The Mustangs are eyeing their first state championship game appearance since a runner-up finish in 2012. A total of 20 area teams are in the playoffs.

Regional quarterfinals

All games Wednesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(8) Timber Creek (14-3-1) at (1) Mandarin (18-0-1)

(5) East Ridge (14-3-1) at (4) Creekside (15-3-1)

(2) Bartram Trail (12-3-1) at (7) Lake Mary (16-3-1)

Region 1-6A

(5) Ponte Vedra (11-3-3) at (4) Niceville (13-4-3)

(7) Oakleaf (10-3-1) at (2) Gainesville (14-0-1)

(6) Fleming Island (12-4-2) at (3) Gulf Breeze (18-2-1)

Region 1-5A

(8) St. Augustine (5-10-4) at (1) Arnold (17-0-2)

(5) Menendez (9-7-3) at (4) Pensacola Washington (8-6-3), 8 p.m.

(3) Choctawhatchee (9-6-4) at (6) Ridgeview (8-4-4)

Region 2-5A

(7) Matanzas (8-5-2) at (2) Horizon (12-3-4)

Region 1-4A

(5) West Florida (11-8-2) at (4) Yulee (15-2-1)

(7) Bay (10-7-2) at (2) Bishop Kenny (12-3-3)

(3) South Walton (10-6-2) at (6) Beachside (7-4-6)

Region 1-3A

(5) Bolles (8-8-2) at (4) Williston (15-2-2)

(7) Trinity Catholic (11-5-3) at (2) Providence (9-2-3)

(6) Wolfson (9-7-3) at (3) Florida High (11-9-2)

Region 1-2A

(4) Harvest Community (6-3-2) at (5) Bell (12-2-1)

(7) Christ’s Church (10-7) at (2) St. Joseph (7-3-5)

(6) Port St. Joe (11-5-3) at (3) St. Johns Country Day (6-5-4), 6 p.m.