Hilliard, Tocoi Creek on the hunt for new football coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches.

Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard.

The moves continue an active offseason on the coaching carousel for area schools as the number inched up to a dozen. For the Toros, Kolakowski was hired in 2021 to get the new program off the ground. He led Tocoi Creek to a 6-4 mark last season and chased a playoff berth down to the final week.

“Coach K has resigned from his coaching position with us after a couple years,” said Toros athletic director Jeff Holland. “He’s run our program from infancy stage and made us viable in the high school football world. We’re not a first-year program anymore.”

Kolakowski came to Tocoi Creek in the summer of 2021 after a lengthy career at the college level. He’d coached at numerous college programs (Mercer, Cincinnati, William & Mary, Morehead State, Youngstown State and Maine to name a few) before making the downshift to the high school game.

He left Findlay to take the job with Tocoi Creek. The Toros were the first new program in St. Johns County since Creekside and Ponte Vedra opened in 2008. Beachside followed Tocoi Creek and opened its doors in 2022.

“I cannot complain about the amount of time and effort Coach K put into getting our program started,” Holland said. “Now, we’ll open it up [the position] and I can’t wait to see who our next football coach is.”

Cox’s departure at Hilliard was announced on the school’s Facebook page.

“Effective today, Coach Waylon Cox is no longer the Head Football Coach at HMSHS,” the post said. “A committee is being put together and they will work diligently to get a replacement in place, ensuring the continued success of the program. Go Flashes!

Waylon Cox’s brother, Gunnar, was named the head coach at West Nassau late last month. Waylon Cox led Hilliard to an 8-3 record in his lone season there and a state playoff berth.

High school football coaching changes

School Former coach New coach Atlantic Coast Mike Montemayor Step Durham Bartram Trail Darrell Sutherland Cory Johns Christ’s Church Koreen Burch Vacant Fleming Island Damenyum Springs Chad Parker Hilliard Waylon Cox Vacant Jackson Christopher Foy Vacant Keystone Heights Chuck Dickinson Steve Reynolds Menendez Matt Potak Ben White Oakleaf Marcus Miller (interim) Christopher Foy Tocoi Creek Mike Kolakowski Vacant West Nassau Rickey Armstrong Gunnar Cox Wolfson Step Durham Vacant

It has been an active offseason for area coaching moves, especially in St. Johns and Nassau counties. Bartram Trail’s Darrell Sutherland and Menendez’s Matt Potak also resigned following the season. In Nassau, Gunnar Cox replaced Rickey Armstrong at West Nassau. And Hilliard’s position came open Tuesday.