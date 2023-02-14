66º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Boys high school soccer playoffs ‘23: BK, Bolles, Providence, St. Johns CD, Yulee move on

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: V4RSITY, High School, Sports4JAX
The high school boys soccer playoffs continue on Wednesday night. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five area boys soccer teams are still standing tall in the high school state playoffs.

Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Providence, St. Johns Country Day and Yulee are bound for the third round of the postseason, with at least two of those programs guaranteed to reach the state semifinals.

The weather-delayed second round wrapped up Monday night with the Crusaders topping Beachside, Providence edging Florida High, St. Johns beating St. Joseph and Harvest Community falling to St. John Paul II.

Bishop Kenny will host Yulee on Wednesday night in the Region 1-4A finals. And Bolles travels to Providence in Region 1-3A. St. Johns Country Day will visit top-seeded St. John Paul II in Region 1-2A.

Regional semifinals

Second-round results

Region 1-4A

(4) Yulee 2, (1) Wakulla 1 (Feb. 11)

(2) Bishop Kenny 2, (6) Beachside 0

Region 1-3A

(5) Bolles 3, (1) Maclay 2 (Feb. 12)

(2) Providence 1, (3) Florida High 0

Region 1-2A

(1) St. John Paul II 3, (4) Harvest Community 2

(3) St. Johns Country Day 3, (2) St. Joseph 2

Regional finals

All games Wednesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-4A

(4) Yulee (17-2-1) at (2) Bishop Kenny (14-3-3)

Region 1-3A

(5) Bolles (10-8-2) at (2) Providence (11-2-3)

Region 1-2A

(3) St. Johns Country Day at (1) St. John Paul II (15-2-1)

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

email

facebook

twitter