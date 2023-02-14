Boys high school soccer playoffs ‘23: BK, Bolles, Providence, St. Johns CD, Yulee move on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five area boys soccer teams are still standing tall in the high school state playoffs.

Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Providence, St. Johns Country Day and Yulee are bound for the third round of the postseason, with at least two of those programs guaranteed to reach the state semifinals.

The weather-delayed second round wrapped up Monday night with the Crusaders topping Beachside, Providence edging Florida High, St. Johns beating St. Joseph and Harvest Community falling to St. John Paul II.

Bishop Kenny will host Yulee on Wednesday night in the Region 1-4A finals. And Bolles travels to Providence in Region 1-3A. St. Johns Country Day will visit top-seeded St. John Paul II in Region 1-2A.

Regional semifinals

Second-round results

Region 1-4A

(4) Yulee 2, (1) Wakulla 1 (Feb. 11)

(2) Bishop Kenny 2, (6) Beachside 0

Region 1-3A

(5) Bolles 3, (1) Maclay 2 (Feb. 12)

(2) Providence 1, (3) Florida High 0

Region 1-2A

(1) St. John Paul II 3, (4) Harvest Community 2

(3) St. Johns Country Day 3, (2) St. Joseph 2

Regional finals

All games Wednesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-4A

(4) Yulee (17-2-1) at (2) Bishop Kenny (14-3-3)

Region 1-3A

(5) Bolles (10-8-2) at (2) Providence (11-2-3)

Region 1-2A

(3) St. Johns Country Day at (1) St. John Paul II (15-2-1)