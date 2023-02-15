Girls high school soccer playoffs ‘23: Bartram, Bolles, St. Johns CD, Stanton in state semis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four area girls high school soccer teams are still standing tall.

Traditional powers Bartram Trail, Bolles and St. Johns Country Day took care of business on Tuesday night. Stanton has been a strong program, but the Blue Devils haven’t enjoyed a season like this since 2017 since it reached the state title game.

Now, the Blue Devils are one win away from there as girls soccer in the area continues to be one of the best in the state.

For host Bartram Trail, its 3-0 win over Creekside was redemption a year in the making. The Knights upset the Bears in the second round last year, a seismic upset as Bartram was seeking a threepeat. Instead, it was Creekside that used that win to vault itself to the state title. The Bears will host a state semi on Friday.

Dynasty St. Johns Country Day notched its thrid consecutive 8-0 rout in three playoff games when it crushed Mount Dora Christian on Tuesday night in the Region 1-2A final. The Spartans have won 11 consecutive state titles. They’ll host True North on Friday.

In Region 1-3A, Bolles went on the road to bounce top-seeded P.K. Yonge 3-2, winning in overtime on Annalise Cannada’s hat trick goal. Its reward for that is a trip to face Montverde, a powerhouse that is in the conversation as the best team in the state regardless of classification.

Stanton bounced top-seeded South Walton, winning 4-2 in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation and overtime. The Blue Devils travel to Orlando Bishop Moore on Friday for the state semis.

Regional finals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

(1) Bartram Trail 3, (2) Creekside 0

Region 1-6A

(2) Gulf Breeze 2, (4) Fleming Island 1

Region 1-4A

(6) Stanton 1, (1) South Walton 0

Region 1-3A

(2) Bolles 3, (1) P.K. Yonge 2

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 8, (2) Mount Dora Christian 0

State semifinals

Games Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 7A

TBA at Bartram Trail (19-0-2)

Class 4A

Stanton (11-7-2) at Orlando Bishop Moore (18-2-3)

Class 3A

Bolles (15-6-3) at Montverde Academy (13-2-2)

Class 2A

True North (14-3) at St. Johns Country Day (19-1-1)