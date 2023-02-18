Girls basketball playoffs ‘23: BK, Oakleaf, Providence, St. Johns reach final four

St. Johns Country Day used a Taliah Scott free throw with no time left to beat NFEI 50-49 on Friday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state semifinals are the next stop for Bishop Kenny, Oakleaf, Providence and St. Johns Country Day.

The Crusaders are in Lakeland for the fifth consecutive season, and second under coach Will Mayer after a 50-43 win over Rutherford. Kenny (29-1) will meet Cardinal Gibbons on Thursday at noon at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Taliah Scott’s free throw with no time left gave St. Johns Country Day a 50-49 win over North Florida Educational for the Spartans’ first trip to the fourth round of the playoffs in Region 1-2A. Scott finished with 18 points. Mary Kate Kent added 17. The Spartans will meet Faith Christian on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Oakleaf thumped Land O’Lakes 68-36 for its second trip to the state semifinals in program history. The Knights will face Charlotte at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 6A state semi. The Knights’ only other final four appearance came in 2021.

Providence knocked off P.K. Yonge 64-58 to reach the second state semifinal in program history for coach Gigi Bistrow. The Stallions will face powerhouse Miami Country Day in the state semis. Providence’s lone trip to the state championship game in 2017 also came against MCD.

Regional finals

Friday’s results

Region 1-6A

(1) Oakleaf 68, (7) Land O’Lakes 36

Region 1-5A

(1) Daytona Beach Mainland 47, (3) Ridgeview 43

Region 1-4A

(1) Bishop Kenny 50, (2) Rutherford 43

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 64, (2) Gainesville P.K. Yonge 58

Region 1-2A

(1) St. Johns Country Day 50, (2) NFEI 49

State semifinals

RP Funding Center, Lakeland

Class 6A, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Oakleaf (26-2) vs. Charlotte (21-6)

Class 4A, Thursday, noon

Bishop Kenny (29-1) vs. Cardinal Gibbons (22-5)

Class 3A, Wednesday, noon

Providence (22-5) vs. Miami Country Day (23-7)

Class 2A, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

St. Johns Country Day (19-5) vs. Faith Christian (14-11)