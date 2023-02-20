News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Bartram Trail, Ponte Vedra open the season at the top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Feb. 19 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Bartram Trail (2-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Hagerty, Nease.

Glance: The defending state champion Bears are riding a 15-game winning streak dating back to last season. Bartram won the second state title in program history last year with an 8-7 win over Vero Beach. They thumped Nease (19-1) and then beat Hagerty (18-11). Bartram visits St. Augustine on Tuesday and then hosts Delray Beach American Heritage on Friday.

2. Ponte Vedra (2-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Hagerty, Oak Hall.

Glance: The Sharks are coming off a 15-6 season and just two losses to an area school (both to Bartram Trail). They’ve got a tough week, with Delray Beach American Heritage (Tuesday) and Lake Mary (Friday) coming up to visit.

3. Episcopal (4-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Fletcher, Pensacola Catholic.

Glance: Solid start for the Eagles, who were a constant in our Super 6 last season. The headlining win thus far is a 15-9 W over Pensacola Catholic. Massive test on Saturday when 2A state runner-up Vero Beach visits.

4. St. Augustine (5-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Fleming Island, Menendez

Glance: The Yellow Jackets were 16-5 a season ago, losing in the playoffs to Episcopal. They’ve won five straight after a season-opening 21-10 loss to powerhouse Lake Mary. There’s another statement-type of challenge on Tuesday at home against No. 1 Bartram, followed by a tough game Friday against Oak Hall. The top four teams in the area had a notable gap on the others last year.

5. Creekside (2-0, Class 2A)

Notable win: Fletcher.

Glance: The Knights have romped in their two games, beating Fletcher (14-3) and Tocoi Creek (16-6). They’ve got Beachside (Wednesday) and Fleming Island (Friday) this week. Creekside was a familiar sight in our Super 6 last season, but it struggled against the top four teams above.

6. Wolfson (2-0, Class 1A)

Notable win: None.

Glance: The Wolfpack get the nod over Bolles for the No. 6 spot in the first Super 6. They’ve beaten Mandarin (16-6) and Sandalwood (25-11) to open the season. They’ve got a step-up-in-competition clash against Nease on Tuesday and then visit Fletcher on Thursday.

Others

Bolles (2-1, Class 1A); Fleming Island (0-1, Class 2A); Fletcher (0-2, Class 1A); Menendez (1-1, Class 1A); Nease (1-1, Class 2A).