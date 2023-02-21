News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: Ponte Vedra starts season at the top of the rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6 will be published Tuesday through the end of the regular season. Records are through Feb. 20 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Ponte Vedra (1-1, Class 2A)

Notable win: Nease.

Glance: The Sharks were the wire-to-wire Super 6 No. 1 team last year and reached the state title game before an excruciating loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. They’ve already had a major test in a 9-8 OT loss to perennial power Lake Mary. Their schedule is a national monster. The Sharks face just four local teams.

2. Creekside (3-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Chiles.

Glance: The Knights were 15-5 a season ago and lost local games to only Nease and Ponte Vedra. They’ve got a challenging game against Starr’s Mill on Tuesday and then host Ocala Forest on Friday.

3. Bolles (2-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Cardinal Mooney.

Glance: Two quality Ws for the Bulldogs, with victories over Cardinal Mooney (12-9) and Bishop Moore (11-5). They’ve got Nease on Tuesday, Pope (Ga.) on Thursday and Gulf Breeze (Friday).

4. Nease (2-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: The Panthers finished 11-8 in 2022. Three of those losses were to No. 1 Ponte Vedra. They dropped a 13-7 game to the Sharks this season and then pounded Fleming Island (20-12) and Mandarin (20-0).

5. Providence (3-0, Class 1A)

Notable win: Episcopal.

Glance: The Stallions have started strong, with easy Ws over Father Lopez (18-1), Episcopal (13-7) and Sandalwood (8-0). They’ve got two difficult ones to close the week (Fleming Island on Thursday and Chiles on Friday). Providence was an 11-6 team a year ago.

6. Bartram Trail (1-0, Class 2A)

Notable win: Fleming Island.

Glance: The Bears were a better program than their record last season (6-11. They handled Fleming Island 12-3 in their lone game thus far and face Strarr’s Mill on Wednesday before a trip to face a solid Buchholz on Friday.

Others

Episcopal (1-2, Class 1A); Flagler Palm Coast (2-1, Class 2A); Fleming Island (1-2, Class 2A); Menendez (1-1, Class 1A); St. Augustine (2-0, Class 2A).