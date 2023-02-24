Jaguars sign backup QB CJ Beathard to contract extension

C.J. Beathard of the Jacksonville Jaguars scrambles against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are keeping their quarterback situation intact.

The team signed backup CJ Beathard to a contract extension on Friday, ensuring that its two quarterbacks in its playoff season will be back. The move keeps Beathard behind Trevor Lawrence’s entering 2023. Beathard has played in six games in Jacksonville since arriving in 2021. He is 9 of 13 passing for 68 yards and an interception.

There hasn’t been much need for Beathard with Lawrence’s durability. He saw action in three blowout wins last year and also came in after Lawrence was banged up and ineffective in a loss to the Lions. Beathard threw two passes in 2021 in a 9-6 win over the Bills.

Lawrence emerged as Jacksonville’s franchise quarterback in his second season, leading the Jaguars back from a 2-6 start to a 9-8 regular season and the AFC South title. The Jaguars beat the Chargers 31-30 in an epic wild-card game before losing in the divisional round to the Chiefs, 27-20.