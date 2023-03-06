News4JAX Super 6 girls lacrosse: Bolles, St. Augustine move up in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX girls lacrosse Super 6 will be published Monday through the end of the regular season with the exception of March 13. Records are through March 5 games.

Super 6 girls lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Bartram Trail (6-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Hagerty, Nease, Oak Hall, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: The Bears rolled to three easy wins since our last Super 6, including a 17-2 romp over Aquinas. No break this week with rival Creekside (Thursday) and then at 8-1 Oviedo on Friday. Ryann Frechette remains a machine for the Bears. She’s got 49 goals and 18 assists. Adrionna Ferrara (22 goals, 6 assists) follows.

2. (2) Ponte Vedra (5-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Hagerty, Lake Mary, Oak Hall, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Glance: Two quality, tough wins since our last Super 6. The Sharks beat Episcopal (9-8) and Aquinas (11-10) in down-to-the-wire games. Two of merit this week, with a home game against No. 3 St. Augustine on Monday and then rival Nease visiting on Wednesday.

3. (4) St. Augustine (8-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fleming Island, Menendez, Nease, Oak Hall.

Glance: The surging Yellow Jackets have won four straight entering Monday night’s showdown with No. 2 Ponte Vedra. Since our last Super 6, they’ve beaten Ocala Forest (18-3), Creekside (15-7) and Nease (21-0). The Ponte Vedra game will be a big test to see if St. Augustine can ascend into that next cut of elite teams in the area.

4. (3) Episcopal (6-3, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Centennial, Creekside, Fletcher, Pensacola Catholic, Providence Day.

Glance: A 2-2 mark since our last Super 6. The Eagles lost a tough, 9-8 game against Ponte Vedra and an 18-12 game to Charlotte Latin. They beat Providence Day (13-5) and also Creekside (14-6). Not bad losses for Episcopal.

5. (6) Bolles (7-1, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Tocoi Creek, Windermere.

Glance: The Bulldogs are winners of five straight and definitely clicking. Since our last Super 6 they beat Fleming Island (13-3) and Flagler Palm Coast (15-3). They’re off until returning from break with a March 21 game against Sandalwood.

6. (5) Creekside (3-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Went back and forth on this final spot. The Knights are slumping, taking a three-game losing streak into this week. They’ve dropped games to Episcopal (14-6), St. Augustine (15-7) and Oak Hall (15-12) since our last check in. Two of those teams are in our Super 6 and Oak Hall is a solid program, albeit not one the Knights should lose to. Thought about putting red-hot Fletcher here, but the Knights have a 14-3 win over the Senators this season.

Others

Atlantic Coast (5-0, Class 2A); Fleming Island (2-2, Class 2A); Fletcher (5-2, Class 1A); Nease (3-3, Class 2A); Wolfson (4-1, Class 1A).