News4JAX Super 6 flag football: Fleming Island, Bradford, Stanton lead the way in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings will be published each Wednesday through the regular season with the exception of March 15. Records are through March 7.

News4JAX Super 6 flag football rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Fleming Island (3-0, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, New Smyrna Beach, Ridgeview.

Glance: No denying the Golden Eagles at the top. They’ve followed up their run to the state semifinals with a vise-lock defense this year. Three games, 79 points scored and zip allowed. Yes, nothing against the Fleming defense. Mykayla Maddox is the one to watch on Fleming. She’s thrown seven touchdown passes and has nine tackles from her defensive spot. Devyn Dudones has two picks to lead the defense. The balance of power has shifted in Clay County and Fleming is the new leader in what has traditionally been a deep county.

2. Bradford (5-0, Class 1A)

Notable win: Middleburg.

Glance: The Tornadoes have largely wrecked opponents this year to the tune of a combined score of 188-8. The competition hasn’t been otherworldly, but the big win was a 13-8 slugfest over a very good Middleburg team. They’ve got a trip to 3-1 Suwannee up next on Thursday. Bradford gets the nod over Stanton for the No. 2 spot in our debut rankings.

3. Stanton (4-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Mandarin.

Glance: The Blue Devils were the Gateway’s best team last year, taking a 19-0 record into a playoff game against Choctaw before finally losing. Stanton is out to an impressive start again, blowing out its first four opponents by a combined 122-0. Their first significant challenge isn’t until visiting White on March 30.

4. White (4-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Oakleaf.

Glance: The Commanders are in the conversation as one of the Gateway’s top programs. They hold a quality W over Chiles (19-7) that is the Timberwolves’ lone loss this season. They’ve also beaten Baldwin, which is off to a tough start but remains a very good area team. Monster showdown against No. 1 Fleming on Thursday.

5. Paxon (4-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: None.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have obliterated every opponent this season, outscoring them by a combined 183-6. It hasn’t been a gauntlet thus far, with romps over Bishop Snyder, Yulee, Englewood and Riverside. The first major test comes March 28 at Fleming Island, followed by Middleburg on March 30. Ansley Hicks has tossed 15 touchdown passes to seven different receivers.

6. Florida Deaf (2-0, Class 1A)

Notable win: Middleburg.

Glance: How about those Dragons? They get the final spot in our Super 6 over Clay and Middleburg. The Dragons belted Palatka (26-0) and scratched out a 20-19 win over Middleburg. They’ve got a challenging trip to Ridgeview on Thursday on deck.

Others

Clay (1-0, Class 1A); Columbia (2-0, Class 1A); Fernandina Beach (2-0, Class 1A); Jackson (1-1, Class 1A); Keystone Heights (2-0, Class 1A); Mandarin (1-2, Class 2A); Middleburg (1-2, Class 1A); Raines (1-0, Class 1A); Ridgeview (1-1, Class 1A); St. Augustine (2-0, Class 1A); Sandalwood (1-0, Class 2A).