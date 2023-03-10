How golfers with local ties fared on Thursday at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Checking out the golfers at The Players Championship with local ties to the News4JAX Florida and Georgia coverage region and how they fared in the first round on Thursday.
The opening round was suspended due to darkness with 21 players still needing to complete their first round. The best round among local golfers was the 5-under 67 by St. Simon’s Island, Ga. resident Ben Griffin. He’s tied for third.
Golfers with local ties at The Players
Golfer, Local tie, First-round score
Tyson Alexander, Jacksonville Beach, 5-over 77
Tyler Duncan, Ponte Vedra Beach, 1-over 73
Nico Echavarria, Ponte Vedra Beach, 1-under 71
Harris English, Sea Island, Ga., 6-over 78
Will Gordon, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 1-over 73
Ben Griffin, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 5-under 67
Brian Harman, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 1-over 73
Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, 1-over 73
Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga., 3 over through 17 holes
Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3-over 75
Matt Kuchar, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 2-under 70
David Lingmerth, Ponte Vedra Beach, even-par 72
Keith Mitchell, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., even-par 72
Andrew Novak, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 5 over through 15 holes
J.T. Poston, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 3-over 75
Doc Redman, Jacksonville, 6-over 78
Sam Ryder, Atlantic Beach, even through 16 holes
Greyson Sigg, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 2-over 74
Davis Thompson, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 2-under 70
Michael Thompson, Sea Island, Ga., 5-over 77