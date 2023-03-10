How golfers with local ties fared on Thursday at The Players

St. Simon's Island resident Ben Griffin plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The Players Championship on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Checking out the golfers at The Players Championship with local ties to the News4JAX Florida and Georgia coverage region and how they fared in the first round on Thursday.

The opening round was suspended due to darkness with 21 players still needing to complete their first round. The best round among local golfers was the 5-under 67 by St. Simon’s Island, Ga. resident Ben Griffin. He’s tied for third.

Golfers with local ties at The Players

Golfer, Local tie, First-round score

Tyson Alexander, Jacksonville Beach, 5-over 77

Tyler Duncan, Ponte Vedra Beach, 1-over 73

Nico Echavarria, Ponte Vedra Beach, 1-under 71

Harris English, Sea Island, Ga., 6-over 78

Will Gordon, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 1-over 73

Ben Griffin, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 5-under 67

Brian Harman, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 1-over 73

Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, 1-over 73

Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, Ga., 3 over through 17 holes

Russell Knox, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3-over 75

Matt Kuchar, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 2-under 70

David Lingmerth, Ponte Vedra Beach, even-par 72

Keith Mitchell, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., even-par 72

Andrew Novak, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 5 over through 15 holes

J.T. Poston, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 3-over 75

Doc Redman, Jacksonville, 6-over 78

Sam Ryder, Atlantic Beach, even through 16 holes

Greyson Sigg, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 2-over 74

Davis Thompson, St. Simon’s Island, Ga., 2-under 70

Michael Thompson, Sea Island, Ga., 5-over 77