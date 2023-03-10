News4JAX Super 6 baseball: Providence leads the way, St. Johns CD follows in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 high school baseball rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season with the exception of March 17. Records are through March 9 games.

News4JAX Super 6 baseball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. Providence (8-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Cullman (Ala.), Fleming Island, Parkview (Ga.), Ponte Vedra, Sandy Creek (Ga.), Wolfson.

Glance: A roaring start for the Stallions and first-year coach Tommy Boss. Andrew Johnson (.483, 10 RBI), Ben Barrow (.379) and William Rollings (.375) have been mashing it for Providence. Brett Dennis and Kyle Powers are both 2-0 on the mound. There’s a showdown with rival Trinity Christian on Friday night before games next week against Dunnellon, a team Boss knows well, and North Marion.

2. St. Johns Country Day (6-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Calvary Day (Ga.), LaGrange (Ga.), Mosley.

Glance: Another good jump out of the gate for the Spartans. They graduated a ton, including All-News4JAX player of the year Bradley Hodges and FSU signee Jordan Taylor. Two Georgia teams up next, with a trip to Lowndes and the Colquitt County on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

3. Trinity Christian (5-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Mountain Brook (Ala.), Stanton.

Glance: Traditional solid start for the Conquerors. The losses have come to Huntsville, Ala. and Calhoun, Ga. They’ve got No. 1 Providence in one of the area’s best rivalries on Friday night. Then, it’s off for Spring Break. Jacob Miller (.476), Isaac Newman (.467, HR) and Brayden Harris (.412)

4. Clay (7-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bishop Snyder, Irwin County (Ga.), Keystone Heights.

Glance: Quality start for the Blue Devils, with the lone loss to a 3-4 Bishop Kenny team that is better than its record. Cole Carnell (.556) and Easton McMahan (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 19 Ks, 13.1 IP) have been the headliners for the Blue Devils. There’s an early tilt for Clay County supremacy on Friday against No. 5 Fleming Island.

5. Fleming Island (6-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Nease.

Glance: The Golden Eagles and new coach Gil Morales are off and running. They’ve got quality Ws over Nease and Bolles to start. The lone loss is a 5-1 game to No. 1 Providence. Gavin Billingsley (.409) and Abram Summers (.400) lead the Golden Eagles at the plate.

6. Sandalwood (5-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Camden County, First Coast, Stanton

Glance: Solid start for the Saints, headlined by a 16-5 rout of a very good First Coast team on Monday night. Their lone loss is a 5-4 game to Georgia school Grayson. Blake Pacheco (.583, HR), Holden Bradshaw (.467, HR), Cooper Whited (.444) and Caden Wilson (.412) lead the Saints at the plate. Sandalwood is in this week over some solid schools, including unbeaten Oakleaf, Baker County Columbia and Bishop Kenny.

Others

Baker County (5-1, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (3-3, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (3-4, Class 4A); Bolles (4-3, Class 3A); Columbia (7-2, Class 5A); Creekside (6-1, Class 7A); Englewood (4-2, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (4-3, Class 3A); Mandarin (4-2, Class 7A); Nease (5-3, Class 6A); Ridgeview (6-2, Class 5A); Union County (5-1, Class 1A); University Christian (5-2, Class 2A); Wolfson (4-2, Class 3A); Yulee (5-1, Class 4A).