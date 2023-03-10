Players 2023: Weather scraps remainder of Friday round as storms roll in

A flag blows in the breeze on the 17th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The second round of The Players Championship has been called for the day at TPC Sawgrass.

Bad weather moving in shortly before 4:30 p.m. caused the tournament to suspend play. Moments later, the tournament announced that it was being called for the day. The suspended round will resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Christian Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson shared the lead at 8 under for the tournament. First-round leader Chad Ramey, plagued by a quadruple-bogey on No. 17, was four over through 10 holes.