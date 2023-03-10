Players 2023: Weather scraps remainder of Friday round as storms roll in

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The second round of The Players Championship has been called for the day at TPC Sawgrass.
Bad weather moving in shortly before 4:30 p.m. caused the tournament to suspend play. Moments later, the tournament announced that it was being called for the day. The suspended round will resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Christian Bezuidenhout and Adam Svensson shared the lead at 8 under for the tournament. First-round leader Chad Ramey, plagued by a quadruple-bogey on No. 17, was four over through 10 holes.